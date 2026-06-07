Rockies Slugger Loses Home Run After MLB Overturns Call on Appeal

The month of May certainly had its ups and downs for the Colorado Rockies. It ended with a blowout loss to the San Francisco Giants, 19-6, at Coors Field. After

The month of May certainly had its ups and downs for the Colorado Rockies. It ended with a blowout, 19-6, at Coors Field. After that game, the Rockies boarded a flight for Southern California for a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels.

Monday night in a 9-8 victory . On Tuesday night, the Rockies won, 8-2, and used a five-run third inning to take a commanding 8-0 lead. The final run plated that inning came on a bizarre home run from first baseman TJ Rumfield. His fly-ball to right center field hit Angels outfielder Jo Adell on the head and went over the fence for a solo home run.

It was a home run that rarely happens, hitting off the outfielder and clearing the wall for a homer. Rockies First Baseman TJ Rumfield Has Home Run Taken AwayRodriguez appealed the scoring on the play, and three days later, the home run was taken away from Rumfield and ruled a four-base error. You can understand Rodriguez appealing the scoring on the play, as he has an ERA of 9.50. Anything that helps.

“I guess it’s like everything else in this game that you can’t control – it’s just that they made a decision,”They indeed make a decision and it leaves Rumfield with eight home runs instead of nine. In the overall big picture, a scoring change isn't anything new and Colorado still won the game. It also didn't have an effect on Rumfield'sOn Wednesday, he was named the National League Rookie of the Month for May.

Acquired from the New York Yankees over the offseason in a trade that sent relief pitcher Angel Chivilli to the Bronx. That is turning into a sneaky good under-the-radar deal for the first-year president of baseball operations, Paul DePodesta. Rumfield went 0-for-3 with a walk in Friday night's 9-7 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, but he has been a pleasant surprise in Denver this season.

Having a home run subtracted from his total is not something that he's likely happy with, but there is no doubt that there are more coming sooner rather than later. Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations





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