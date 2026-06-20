Rockies ride Kyle Freeland’s gem, Braxton Fulford’s double to 4-3 win over Pirates

The night belonged to Kyle Freeland. The moment belonged to Braxton Fulford. The ninth inning — and a big sigh of relief — belonged to closer Antonio Senzatela.

The night belonged to Kyle Freeland. The moment belonged to Braxton Fulford. The ninth inning — and a big sigh of relief — belonged to closer Antonio Senzatela.

Fulford hit a two-run, two-out, pinch-hit double in the eighth inning off Mason Montgomery to lead the Rockies to a 4-3 win over the Pirates at Coors Field in front of a Friday night crowd of 33,596. Fulford drove in Tyler Freeman and Cole Carrigg, who scratched out back-to-back two-out singles off Montgomery. In the ninth, the Pirates loaded the bases against Senzatela with no outs.

But he struck out pinch-hitter Tyler Callihan and induced Jared Triolo to ground into a game-ending double play. Before all of the late-game drama, Freeland pitched his best game of the season: 7 1/3 innings, two runs allowed on four hits, no walks and eight strikeouts.

“Gritty” is the word often used to describe the left-hander. Dominant was a more apt description on Friday night. History-making works, too. Freeland’s eight Ks gave him 1,001 for his career, joining right-hander German Marquez as the only two pitchers in franchise history to eclipse 1,000.

Freeland struck out Marcell Ozuna in the seventh for No. 1,000, and then promptly fanned Brandon Lowe for 1,001. The 33-year-old blanked the Pirates for the first seven innings, giving up just two hits and striking out eight. Pittsburgh finally got to Freeland in the eighth, putting up back-to-back doubles by Esmerlyn Valdez and Triolo to cut Colorado’s lead to 2-1.

Freeland was pulled in the eighth for right-hander Jaden Hill, who gave up an RBI single up the middle to pinch-hitter Bryan Reynolds, tying the game, 2-2. Then Hill hit leadoff hitter Spencer Horowitz, and Nick Gonzalez scorched a triple off the right-field wall, scoring Horowitz and giving the Pirates a 3-2 lead. Colorado staked a 1-0 lead in the third against hard-throwing right-hander Bubba Chandler. Willi Castro’s single scored Ezequiel Tovar, who reached on a bunt single.

The Rockies extended their lead to 2-0 in the fourth on rookie first baseman TJ Rumfield’s leadoff homer. He sent Chandler’s first-pitch slider 427 feet into the right-field seats. It was Rumfield’s 11th homer and his 38th RBI. Pirates RHP Paul Skenes at Rockies RHP Tomoyuki Sugano , 7:10 p.m.TV: Rockies. TV





denverpost / 🏆 13. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Teen Titans by Kyle Higgins & Daniele Di Nicuolo From DC in SeptemberTeen Titans by Kyle Higgins & Daniele Di Nicuolo confirmed from DC Comics and DC Next Level in September 2026

Read more »

2 Rockies Trade Chips That Might Be More Valuable Than Numbers SayFirst-year Colorado Rockies president of baseball operations, Paul DePodesta, is quickly facing his first trade deadline in Denver. The Rockies will enter their

Read more »

Pirates Starting Pitcher Has Crucial Start Against RockiesPITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field this weekend, June 19-21, and one of their starting pitchers has a chance to co

Read more »

Rockies Cole Carrigg and Kyle Karros thriving, thanks to their buddy systemThe Ying-and-Yang Buddies are lighting it up for the Rockies.

Read more »