The Colorado Rockies have signed left-hander David Peterson to a two-year, $32 million deal, marking their first multiyear free-agent contract for a starting pitcher in nearly 16 years.

The Colorado Rockies officially completed a significant rotation upgrade by signing left-handed pitcher David Peterson to a two-year contract worth $32 million. The deal, confirmed on Wednesday afternoon by ESPN reporter Jeff Passan, brings the Denver native back to his home state to address the team's most glaring deficiency. This acquisition ends a sixteen-year drought, marking the first time the franchise has signed a free-agent starting pitcher to a multiyear agreement since November 2010. That previous deal involved Jorge De La Rosa, making Peterson a historic figure in the modern history of the Colorado Rockies.

The signing represents a major strategic shift for General Manager Paul DePodesta and the Rockies front office. After enduring multiple consecutive seasons with one hundred or more losses, the organization is clearly moving away from a strictly rebuild-focused mindset. Peterson joins a roster that featured an elite offense throughout the 2026 season but struggled immensely on the mound. The new pitcher is expected to slot directly into the starting rotation, providing a stable presence that was entirely absent during the latter half of the previous campaign.

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Peterson brings proven performance data from the second half of the 2025 season after being traded from the New York Mets to the Chicago Cubs on June 25, 2025. Over eight hundred and three innings pitched for the Cubs, he posted a solid 3.70 earned run average while striking out seventy-four batters. He made fifteen starts with the Cubs after the August trade deadline, demonstrating that he can handle the demands of a playoff push. His ability to miss bats and induce weak contact makes him an ideal candidate to stabilize a unit that needed immediate reinforcement.

The necessity of this acquisition becomes even clearer when examining the Rockies recent struggles on the mound. After the trade deadline in 2026, the team starting rotation posted an ERA exceeding 7.00. That level of ineptitude essentially guaranteed another season in the cellar, with no realistic path to avoid crossing the hundred-loss threshold. Even a mediocre performance level from a new rotation would have provided a genuine chance for the team to remain competitive and avoid the worst records in baseball.

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Despite his strong numbers, Peterson has areas that require refinement as he adjusts to Coors Field. Observers have noted that he tends to walk batters at a higher rate than ideal, indicating that control of the strike zone will be a primary coaching focus. The high altitude and thin air in Denver will likely exacerbate any issues with command or pitch location. Managing this challenge will be critical for his success, as even minor lapses in control can lead to large runs against a team that lacks defensive resources behind him.

The Rockies currently operate with a full forty-man roster, which necessitates a corresponding transaction to accommodate Peterson and his substantial contract. This logistical hurdle is a typical part of managing a payroll increase and suggests the front office is ready to make difficult decisions to secure long-term talent. The organization is clearly prioritizing the acquisition of proven Major League talent over maintaining roster flexibility, signaling a bold approach to building for the future.

Offensively, the team was bolstered by the presence of young stars who performed at an elite level. Catcher Hunter Goodman emerged as a commanding presence, providing the lineup with power and consistency that many teams envy. Goodman has fought hard to establish himself as a cornerstone of the club, and his continued development is vital for the team overall success. His partnership with Peterson on the field will define the next chapter of the Rockies franchise.

The front office, led by DePodesta, is constructing this team brick by brick with a clear vision. They are finally willing to spend capital to address their biggest weakness, showing a commitment to returning to relevance. While there is still a long road ahead before they become true contenders, the foundation is being laid correctly. The combination of an elite offense and a newly strengthened pitching staff could realistically propel Colorado to a fifty-win team by next season.

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This move demonstrates that the Rockies are no longer content with mediocrity or perpetual rebuilding. Peterson brings a commanding presence and veteran leadership to a young clubhouse. His arrival supports the elite group of position players and provides a tangible hope for the fanbase that has endured years of disappointment. The era of passively watching the team decline is over, replaced by active construction and strategic investment.

The Rockies have taken a definitive step in the right direction by securing Peterson for the next two years. Fans will be eager to see how he adapts to the unique challenges of pitching in Colorado. His performance will likely serve as the bellwether for the rest of the staff and the entire organization. This is a pivotal moment that could reshape the landscape of the National League West in the near future.