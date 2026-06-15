Rockies Offense Sets Franchise Record in Blowout Win over Athletics

The Colorado Rockies put together their most impressive offensive performance this season, and perhaps in years, on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Jun 12, 2026; Summerlin, Nevada, USA; Colorado Rockies second baseman Willi Castro . Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images The Colorado Rockies put together their most impressive offensive performance this season, and perhaps in years, on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Willi Castro's grand slam in the bottom of the eighth put the Rockies up 22-9 on the Athletics, which set a franchise record for most runs in a game. When it was all said and done, Colorado's offense recorded 23 runs, 24 hits and six home runs Sunday afternoon as they salvaged game three in Las Vegas.was white hot on Sunday in Sin City.

The team tied or broke multiple offensive records, every starter recorded at least one hit and one run and set the 2026 MLB record for runs in a game. Here's a look at some of the historic marks the Rockies posted on Sunday. Castro, serving as Colorado's leadoff hitter Sunday, led the charge offensively. The first-year Rockie recorded four hits in seven at-bats, including two home runs.

He led the team with seven RBI, collecting four with one majestic swing of the bat in the top of the eighth. That grand slam officially set Colorado's new run record. Hunter Goodman led the squad in hits on Sunday with five. He too hit a pair of home runs, driving in four.

The red-hot Goodman now leads all catchers with 20 home runs on the year and is looking to make his second consecutive All-Star Game in July. Jun 14, 2026; Summerlin, Nevada, USA; Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman celebrates a home run during the first inning against the Athletics at Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Boz Bloom-Imagn Images | Boz Bloom-Imagn Images It wasn't just Castro and Goodman who dominated A's pitching, though.

Six players recorded two or more RBI and seven recorded multiple hits. Troy Johnston hit a home run and recorded four RBI. TJ Rumfield hit a home run,continued his tremendous debut week with two hits and three runs, and Ezequiel Tovar upped his batting average with three hits. The Sunday onslaught was nice, but it was the Athletics who won the series, 2-1.

After a scoreless, three-inning debut from starter, the bullpen gave up six runs in the final four innings in the loss on Friday. Then, on Saturday, Kyle Freeland couldn't avoid the barrel, conceding six runs on 10 hits as the Rockies fell, 7-5. Sunday's win, though, felt bigger than just a salvaging of a third and final game.

The offensive explosion seemed to raise the entire team's spirits; everyone was smiling and joining in on the fun, both in the dugout and at the plate. The Rockies will continue their road trip as they travel to Chicago to take on the Cubs. They will not get an off day; first pitch tomorrow night is set for 6:05 MT. Colorado faced Chicago last week and took two of three from the Cubbies in Denver.





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