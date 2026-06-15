Rockies hit jackpot with 23 runs in steamy Vegas as A's finish wild stretch in future home

All those home games at hitter-friendly Coors Field, and the Colorado Rockies never rang up the scoreboard the way they did Sunday in steamy Las Vegas

If this is what big league baseball looks like in Sin City, pitchers might run for cover in a couple of years under every craps table in town.got a career-high five hits and the Rockies set a franchise record for runs with a 23-9 victory over theScheduled to move to Las Vegas full time in 2028, the A's got a taste of the city this week with a six-game homestand against Milwaukee and Colorado at the site of their top minor league affiliate.

The teams involved combined to score 102 runs in a stretch that began with a wild slugfest last Monday night, when theColorado's lineup provided an exclamation point Sunday, but Goodman is going to reserve judgement about major league baseball on The Strip. Because while the Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators of the Pacific Coast League play outdoors, the A's are gearing up to move into a new $2 billion stadium under construction on the Las Vegas Strip.

That building will be enclosed.

“I’ll be curious to see how it plays,” Goodman said. “I think time will tell. With it being indoors, I don’t know if it will play the same or not. I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

” Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer has participated in plenty of games similar to Sunday’s series finale, especially at Triple-A Albuquerque.

“This is a very, very tough environment to play baseball,” he said. “As you saw, obviously the ball flies in the thin air, the heat and the sun. It’s just a hard place to play. ”also had four hits as the Rockies piled up 24 in all — one shy of the team mark established against Houston on Sept. 25, 2011.

Athletics starter Jeffrey Springs allowed eight runs — six earned — and seven hits in four innings. Colorado scored six times in the fifth to build a 14-6 lead. Goodman homered to begin an outburst capped bymoved to the mound in the eighth and was their most effective pitcher, yielding one run and three hits in the final 1 2/3 innings. The Athletics went 4-2 on their Las Vegas homestand, winning a pair of three-game series.

They return Monday to their regular temporary home in West Sacramento, California, for a series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Dontrelle Willis: I 'Would Love' To See Brewers Acquire Tigers Ace Tarik SkubalLongest Home Runs in MLB HistoryDontrelle Willis: I 'Would Love' To See Brewers Acquire Tigers Ace Tarik SkubalLongest Home Runs in MLB HistoryFOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED. COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

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