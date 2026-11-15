Rockies Have an Obvious 2027 Role Waiting for Charlie Condon

When a team loses 100+ games in a season, it is hard to imagine that many things were going right, but that wasn't the case for the 2026 Colorado Rockies. It i

Rockies infielder Charlie Condon during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect When a team loses 100+ games in a season, it is hard to imagine that many things were going right, but that wasn't the case for the 2026 Colorado Rockies.led by slugging machine Hunter Goodman and an all-around performance by rookie first baseman TJ Rumfield.

However, they will be even better next time around. , who didn't make his debut until a couple of months in, but would have easily been an NL Rookie of the Year contender alongside Rumfield had he played more than 93 games. For the most part, things went right with the position players, but there is one well-known spot desperately needing filling: designated hitter.

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The DH for the Rockies was a constant revolving door, which truly only produced positive results when Goodman was taking a look at the dish. , who looked like a shoo-in at first base, but Rumfield isn't going anywhere. Luckily, Condon now has defensive versatility in the outfield and could really benefit as an everyday DH.

Every manager wants to make sure they have depth in the outfield, and Condon would easily provide that to an already solidified group of three in Carrigg, Mickey Moniak, and Jake McCarthy, who is coming off a career-best season. There is definitely opportunity now for Condon to finally step onto a major league field, and that is highlighted by his success in Triple-A in 2026. Rockies infielder Charlie Condon during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game.

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Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Whether fans like it or not, it was the right move to keep Condon in the minor leagues this last season simply because he had not worked his way up to the highest level yet, and Rumfield had a couple of years under his belt in the New York Yankees farm system. It was an easier decision for management than one might think, and it was the correct one, especially looking at how well he did down there, proving that he doesn't have anything left to gain by staying in the pipeline.

The 23-year-old should easily get his shot when Opening Day comes around, whenever that may be. There is a place for him in the lineup, and he should fill it quite nicely. Maddy Dickens resides in Loveland, Colorado. She grew up with two older brothers, where their lives revolved around sports.

She earned a master's degree in business management from Tarleton State University while simultaneously playing basketball and competing in rodeo at the collegiate level. She successfully parlayed a reserve national championship into a professional rodeo career and now stays involved in upper-level athletics by writing for On SI on several different MLB teams' pages, along with some NCAA sites.