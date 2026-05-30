Rockies’ Ezequiel Tovar, Hunter Goodman homer in ninth to shock Giants in 8-6 Colorado win

At long last, Lodo Magic was returned.

Shortstop Ezequiel Tovar of the Colorado Rockies celebrates hitting a game-wining two-score homer on pitcher Caleb Kilian of the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning on Friday, May 29, 2026, at Coors Field in Denver.

The Rockies scored five runs in the ninth on a three-run home run by Hunter Goodman and a walk-off, two-run homer by Ezequiel Tovar to shock the Giants in an electrifying 8-6 win at Coors Field. It was a banner night for Tovar, who also rocketed a 441-foot, two-run home run off Giants right-hander Keaton Winn in the eighth to cut San Francisco’s lead to 4-3.

Catcher Hunter Goodman of the Colorado Rockies celebrates hitting a three-run, game-tying homer run on pitcher Caleb Kilian of the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning on Friday, May 29, 2026, at Coors Field in Denver. Earlier in the game, there was nothing but frustration for Colorado. In the fifth inning, Troy Johnston slammed his batting helmet to the ground in frustration.

With baserunners on second and third and two outs, Johnston ripped the ball to right field and appeared to have a two-run, extra-base hit. But somehow, someway, Jung Hoo Lee made a sliding catch, snaring the baseball as he slid on his backside.

The Rockies were 0 for 13 with runners in scoring position until Goodman hit his three-run homer in the ninth — a homer that was reviewed but was ruled fair after it flew just inside the left-field foul pole. The Giants seemed to have put the game away in the ninth, scoring two runs off late-game reliever Juan Mejia. Rafael Devers hit an RBI triple off the center-field wall, and Matt Chapman drove in Devers with a single.

Rockies starter Michael Lorenzen’s line was not great — three runs allowed on five hits over 3 2/3 innings — but he wasn’t hit quite as hard as in his previous two starts. Walks continue to hurt the right-hander. In San Francisco’s two-run fourth inning, Lorenezen issued a leadoff walk to Devers and also a walk to Bryce Eldridge.

Add in singles by Jung Hoo Lee, a sacrifice fly by Daniel Susac, and an RBI single by Harrison Bader, and the Giants turned a tie ballgame into a 3-1 lead.





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