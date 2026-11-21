Colorado Rockies All-Star catcher Hunter Goodman underwent offseason surgery to clean up his left shoulder as his name surfaces in trade rumors. He’s expected to be ready for the spring. The power hitter remains a hot commodity with…

He’s expected to be ready for the spring. The power hitter remains a hot commodity with the Rockies exploring all options to revamp their roster following a fourth straight season with 100 or more losses.

“We believe we can win with Goody and put together a winning team with him here, and he would certainly be a big part of that,” Paul DePodesta, president of baseball operations for the Rockies, said in a Zoom call on Friday. “So the only way for us to move him is if we feel like somehow, either that trade would accelerate our path to being that competitive, or somehow greatly enhance it.

Also read Rockies acquire three-time All-Star Luis Castillo, Davis Martin in trade with White Sox

“He’s a really good player, so I think that’s a very high bar. I can’t tell you exactly what that’s going to look like or what that could look like. But that’s our mindset — we want to win with him. If we were to entertain moving him, it would have to be a very clear path to a better answer for us.

”to add a pair of starters in three-time All-Star Luis Castillo and righty Davis Martin. Castillo’s contract includes a $22.75 million salary in 2027. , gave the green light to spend money. The Rockies are trying to be aggressive even with a lockout looming and uncertainty ahead.

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“We have to operate as if we’re going to play and that’s our expectation and we’re going to try to put the best team we possibly can on the field for that,” DePodesta said. “I hate losing. We all hate losing here.

“We’re all anxious to turn this around. I feel it as much as any fan feels it. I empathize with all of them. What we’ve put out there just isn’t good enough.

We’re anxious to turn that around. ”Goodman spent time on the injured list in August with a strained left shoulderwhere he hit .245 with 41 homers and 88 RBIs. His big season included a pair of three-homer games.

“He would feel it occasionally with a swing and usually with more of an awkward type swing,” DePodesta said. “He felt like it was the best thing to do to just take advantage of the time we had to clean it up so it wouldn’t be an issue going forward into next season or beyond.

” The 27-year-old Goodman has now gone deep 72 times over the last two seasons, which is tied for the sixth-most homers in a two-year span by a primary catcher. Goodman hasn’t become a Coors Field creation, either, with a major league-leading 25 dingers on the road in 2026.

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It’s the most road homers in a season by a primary catcher in the NL, eclipsing the mark held by Cincinnati Reds Hall of Famer Johnny Bench, who had 24 in 1972. Goodman, a fourth-round pick in 2021, became the first Rockies player to lead the majors in road home runs in team history.

He also made back-to-back All-Star Game rosters, the first Rockies player to accomplish the feat since 2019 when third baseman Nolan Arenado , outfielder Charlie Blackmon and shortstop Trevor Story all made consecutive appearances. Dollander throwing again, update on Freeland Righty Chase Dollander is starting to throw again after undergoing internal brace surgery on his right elbow on June 22.

“He’s exactly on schedule and feels good,” DePodesta said. “We’re really encouraged about him. It’s still too far out at this point to nail down the exact timeline, but we’re certainly hopeful that he’ll be with us at some point in ’27. ” Colorado plans to keep in touch with left-hander Kyle Freeland and his camp.

Freeland, a Denver native, has spent his entire career with Colorado after being drafted at No. 8 in 2014. He’s the franchise’s all-time leader in innings pitched and games started .

“We know Kyle’s exploring other opportunities, which is understandable and a right that he’s earned after a lot of time here,” DePodesta said. “We’ll continue to stay in touch with not only all the free agents that are out there but our own. ”