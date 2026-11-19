Colorado acquired right-handers Luis Castillo and Davis Martin from the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, sending left-hander Sean Sullivan and catcher Douglas Veliz to Chicago. The Rockies are taking on Castillo's 2027 salary after a 58-104 season.

The Colorado Rockies acquired right-handed starting pitchers Luis Castillo and Davis Martin from the Chicago White Sox on Thursday in a trade that sends left-handed pitcher Sean Sullivan and catcher Douglas Veliz to Chicago.

Luis Castillo Salary Details and Option

The Rockies are taking on Castillo's salary for the 2027 season, which is worth 22.75 million dollars, according to multiple reports. Castillo also holds a 25 million dollar option for 2028 that vests if he pitches 180 innings next season, a mark he has reached four times in his 10-year big-league career. Castillo, a three-time All-Star, is coming off a difficult season.

Also read White Sox Deal Pitchers Luis Castillo, Davis Martin To Rockies In Four-Player Swap

He began the year with the Seattle Mariners before being traded to the White Sox ahead of the Aug. 3 deadline. He made only six starts with Chicago and posted an 8.42 ERA before being left off the White Sox postseason roster. Overall, he recorded a 5.85 ERA in 29 games, including 23 starts, between Seattle and Chicago. His season ended in late September because of a right shoulder impingement, which also sidelined him for the playoffs.

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In Martin, the Rockies are getting a young starter who is coming off a career season. Martin started 28 games during the regular season and posted a career-best 2.95 ERA while recording 122 strikeouts. He threw only one inning for the White Sox in the playoffs. His performance helped Chicago reach the postseason just two years after setting a modern record with 121 losses.

Rockies Need Help in Pitching Rotation

The trade brings two bona fide starters into a Rockies rotation that has been in desperate need of help. Colorado has posted the highest overall ERA in baseball for five years running, including a 6.65 starting ERA in 2025. The Rockies have struggled badly in recent years, failing to make the postseason in eight consecutive campaigns, including 2026. The 2026 season marked the fourth consecutive year in which Colorado finished with at least 100 losses.

The Rockies went 58-104. The deal represents an attempt by the organization to stabilize a pitching staff that has consistently ranked among the worst in the majors. Castillo and Martin join a rotation that will look significantly different next season. Chicago, meanwhile, continues to reshape its roster after a surprising run to the postseason.

White Sox Receive Sullivan and Veliz

The White Sox will receive Sullivan, a rookie southpaw, and Veliz, a catcher, in return. The trade was reported by baseball reporter Francys Romero and other outlets. Both players are considered prospects who could help Chicago's farm system. The acquisition of Castillo comes with financial risk for Colorado, which is absorbing the full 22.75 million dollar salary for 2027.

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If Castillo pitches 180 innings next season, his 2028 option would vest at 25 million dollars. The right-hander has shown durability in the past, reaching that innings threshold four times during his 10-year career. For the Rockies, the hope is that Castillo can regain the form that made him a three-time All-Star and that Martin can build on his breakout 2026 season.

Colorado has not reached the playoffs since 2018 and has lost at least 100 games in each of the last four seasons. The trade signals a willingness to add established pitching talent despite the team's recent struggles.