Rockford Church Transforms Shattered Stained Glass Into Sacred Pendants

Christ United Methodist Church in Rockford turns fire-shattered stained glass into wearable tokens of resilience for its congregation.

Christ United Methodist Church in Rockford has found a profound way to honor its history by transforming the shattered remains of a historic stained glass window into wearable tokens of faith. Following a destructive fire in February 2026, the congregation chose not to discard the debris but to repurpose the fragments into more than a hundred small, round pendants for members to wear. This initiative allows the community to physically carry a piece of their sacred space while the main sanctuary undergoes extensive restoration in 2026.

The February Blaze and Broken Artistry

The incident occurred on Feb. 23, 2026, when thick plumes of smoke billowed from the steep-pitched roof of the northern Illinois church during an organ practice session. Firefighters responded quickly to extinguish the blaze, which was determined to be accidental and caused by the organ catching fire. During the ventilation process to clear the thick smoke, firefighters had to break the window closest to the organ, a beloved nearly 10-foot-tall stained glass rendering of the crucifixion of Christ. This image, located at the spiritual and emotional center of the faith, was shattered into hundreds of colored pieces that scattered both inside and outside the building. No one was hurt in the incident, and the entire property was successfully evacuated.

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From Debris to Spiritual Keepsakes

Mark West, the church trustee chair, recalled feeling a sense of urgency to collect the glass fragments before they were thrown away. He took the broken pieces to a local glassblower at Starved Rock Hot Glassblowing and Ceramics Studio in Ottawa, Illinois. The shop owner and artist, Laura Johnson, explained that the roughly quarter-century-old window was made of particularly thick panes of glass. Consequently, the cullets had to be smashed into smaller slivers before they could be refashioned into the small round pendants. The resulting artifacts serve as tangible connections between the worshippers and their church, allowing them to keep a part of the original artistry close to their hearts.

Congregation Wears Tokens of Resilience

During services held on Sept. 27, 2026, dozens of congregants wore the glass pendants suspended on chains or cords around their necks while worshiping in a makeshift space. Deb Laskey of Winnebago, who has her own blue pendant, described the destruction as devastating but emphasized the importance of keeping a piece of the window. She gifted several of the pendants to her daughter and granddaughters, noting that every member now has a little piece of Christ United Methodist with them. Sue Spitzer of Rockford wore a pendant made of green glass that was smooth and glossy on top but laced with tiny white scratches on the bottom. She frequently touches the object, finding the texture on her fingertips to be a calming and almost meditative sensation that reflects the collective resilience of the community.

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Preserving Sacred Objects After Disaster

The transformation of this stained glass window mirrors broader trends in how religious institutions handle the loss of sacred items amid catastrophe. Fires, floods, and other natural disasters have frequently damaged houses of worship in the Chicago area and across the country, jeopardizing the holy items they contain. The Archdiocese of Chicago maintains strict protocols for the storage and reuse of sacred items after a building is deconsecrated, often transferring devotional items and artwork to other churches within the archdiocese to keep them in service. Similar practices are evident in the work of Jewish Iraqi American artists whose grandparents fled Baghdad, as well as local professors who collect used religious items for studies on the circulation of vintage Christian materials.

Symbolism of Resurrection and Repair

For many members of the congregation, the pendants serve as more than just souvenirs; they are symbols of resurrection and repair. Mark West, who holds his own necklace crafted from the broken stained glass, stated that it gives him a connection to the church and to God. He explained that the artifact shows that something that is broken can be resurrected. As the main sanctuary continues to undergo restoration in 2026, the pendants allow the community to maintain their spiritual connection to the original structure, turning the remnants of a destructive event into a lasting testament to their faith and perseverance.