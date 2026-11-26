The Rockets opened a five-game homestand with an impressive 117-105 win over the L.A. Clippers, providing a rude welcome back to Brandon Ingram on Monday in his

Nov 7, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant controls the ball against Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks in the fourth quarter at Mortgage Matchup Center.

Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Rockets opened a five-game homestand with an impressive 117-105 win over the L.A. Clippers, providing a rude welcome back to Brandon Ingram on Monday in his season debut. Kevin Durant finished with team-highs of 32 points and nine rebounds, leading an effort the glass that played a major role in the comfortable win since Houston won the rebounding battle 46-32.

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Next up on this Toyota Center showcase that will see the Rockets home through the beginning of December are the Phoenix Suns, who hope to pull off an upset that would keep Houston from a 9-1 start in front of the paying customers. The Suns would love another upset after winning on their home floor 102-99 when Durant and the Rockets came through on Nov. 7.