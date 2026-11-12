Rockets' Marcus Smart ejected for throwing punch at Warriors' Charles Bassey

Rockets guard Marcus Smart threw a right hook Wednesday night that grazed the nose of Warriors center Charles Bassey in the third quarter of Houston's win.

Smart declined to wait around for the official review -- which ruled the contact a flagrant foul 2, an automatic ejection -- and instead headed straight to the locker room after the punch.barreled to the rim for a transition bucket that lengthened Houston's lead with 21 seconds remaining.

In the aftermath of the play, Smart and Bassey stood face to face jawing as Warriors forward Smart threw a right hook that grazed Bassey's nose as he stepped back to slip the punch. The incident took place right in front of referee Mitchell Ervin. Thompson and Golden State's After a review of the play, Ervin announced that Smart would be assessed a flagrant 2 for "contact to the nose" of Bassey.

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