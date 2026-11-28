With a starting lineup of Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson, Kevin Durant, Jabari Smith Jr., and Alperen Sengun, the Houston Rockets have one of the strongest starti

Nov 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard reacts after a made basket against the Phoenix Suns during the third quarter at Toyota Center.

Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect, Jabari Smith Jr., and Alperen Sengun, the Houston Rockets have one of the strongest starting lineups in the NBA. This has created limited opportunities for Houston’s second unit to get a rotational promotion. Reed Sheppard has been one of the Rockets’ key players off the bench, coming off a top-10 finish in Sixth Man of the Year voting last season.

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This season, Sheppard is averaging 8.7 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 19.8 minutes per game.