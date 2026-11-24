Tari Eason’s hilarious lowlight resulted in the funniest moment of the NBA season so far.

Most of the time, basketball at the NBA level is a combination of athleticism and hand-eye coordination that barely seems possible. For all the incredible physical feats NBA athletes are capable of, they are still human.

Mistakes happen. Sometimes it results in a slapstick sequence that elicits laughter throughout the arena. In those moments, nobody laughs harder than the offending player’s teammates. Which is exactly what happened on Monday night.

Also read Kevin Durant scores 32 to power Rockets past Clippers 116-104

The Rockets hosted the Clippers and it went largely as expected. Houston took a 10-point lead by limiting Los Angeles to 15 first quarter points and largely coasted from there. But for Tari Eason, there was one moment to forget—and a moment his coworkers will cherish forevermore. The fifth-year wing was guarding rookie Keaton Wagler in the early fourth quarter and picked his pocket, earning an easy transition opportunity.

With his team up by 10, Eason decided to get fancy and attempt a windmill dunk. As one of the more athletic defenders in the NBA it is well within his capabilities to pull off such a highlight-reel slam. But, somehow, it went horribly wrong. Eason went up but didn’t get enough momentum with the windmill, so the ball just floated out of his hand and thudded off the backboard as he flailed in the air.

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To make matters worse, he then fouled Wagler as the Los Angeles rookie chased down the loose ball. It was an amusing lowlight made significantly funnier by the reaction of the Rockets’ bench. Every player on the sideline was up and ready to celebrate a huge Eason slam in front of the home crowd. When the attempt failed epically, they acted appropriately.

Kevin Durant completely disappearing from the frame after starting out near the scorer’s table. Fred VanVleet dropping into a crouch and staying there in utter shock. Jabari Smith Jr. acting like he got thrown back into his seat. The utter disappointment evident in Alperen Şengün’s stance.

Outstanding stuff all around. The missed dunk is extremely funny but not reflective of how Eason’s season has gone so far. After inking a new contract worth $81.5 million over the offseason, he’s been a key cog over the first 18 games of Houston’s season that has the Rockets only two games from the top of the Western Conference. The 25-year-old is Ime Udoka’s most important bench defender and his defensive numbers are pretty excellent across the board.

He’s averaging 1.8 steals and blocks per game, the Rockets’ defense is nearly six points per 100 possessions better in terms of rating when he’s on the court versus off and four of his five most common lineups feature a defensive rating of 100 or lower. It’s offset what’s been a tough offensive start for Eason; scoring has never been his calling card but he did shoot league-average from three last season.

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To start this campaign, he’s coming in at below 30% from beyond the arc, which has to change if he’s to be on the floor for extended minutes. Not that it matters too much for Houston right now. After clunky offensive play ended their season last time out, the Rockets rank No. 1 in offensive rating entering Tuesday. Missed dunks and all.

Eason will remember that one for a long time, as will his teammates. But our bet is that he won’t hesitate when the opportunity comes for redemption. Liam McKeone is a senior news writer for the NBA team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry covering the NBA and other sports as a content creator starting in 2017.

Prior to joining SI, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.