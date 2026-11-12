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Rockets beat Warriors 115-108 to end Golden State's 8-game winning streak after Curry's early exit

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Rockets beat Warriors 115-108 to end Golden State's 8-game winning streak after Curry's early exit
Golden-State-Warriors · Houston-Rockets · Nba
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- Kevin Durant scored 20 points, Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson added 19 and the Houston Rockets snapped Golden State's eight-game winning streak with a 115-108 victory on Wednesday night.

Golden State's longest winning streak since 2022 ended on a night they were held well below their season average of 120.4 points a game. Curry, who entered Wednesday ranked second in the NBA by averaging 30.6 points a game, had just three points before exiting.

The Warriors used a 6-0 run, with a four-point play by Podziemski, to get within 5. But, back-to-back 3s from Sheppard and. It was unclear what started the altercation between the two, but Smart threw a punch that appeared to lightly strike Bassey's nose. Search called off for 24-year-old Bay Area woman swept into ocean near Santa CruzSmart was immediately pushed away by two other Warriors and an official grabbed Bassey around the waist and pulled him away.

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Smart didn't wait for the officials to eject him, heading straight to the locker room after he was pulled away. The play was reviewed and he was issued a Flagrant 2 foul and ejected before play resumed. Apple employee charged with murder after crashing into car at nearly 100 mph killing toddlerAccuWeather Forecast: 1 more dry and mild day tomorrow before stormy pattern begins

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