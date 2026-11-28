Rocket Raccoon reveals he is high-functioning drunk in The Amazing Venom #3, joining Marvel heroes like Tony Stark and Carol Danvers in addressing alcohol addiction struggles within the comics universe.

Marvel has introduced a surprisingly candid moment regarding Rocket Raccoon's relationship with alcohol in the latest issue of The Amazing Venom. In The Amazing Venom #3, written by Jordan Morris with art by Luke Ross and colors by David Curiel, the raccoon character openly acknowledges that he is intoxicated while in the midst of a dangerous situation.

This revelation occurs when the Venom symbiote, currently bonded to Spider-Man, questions Rocket during a chaotic bar brawl on Knowhere. Rocket does not deny his condition but instead describes himself as high-functioning, a term that suggests he has learned to manage his drinking rather than confront it directly.

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Rocket Raccoon Drinking Admission Details

The scene takes place in a local bar on Knowhere where Fred Myers, formerly known as Boomerang, and the symbiote Passenger are traveling toward Klyntar. They stop to refuel and encounter Spider-Man bonded with the Venom symbiote. The group enters an establishment populated by a strange crowd that worships a deity and embraces an unruly lifestyle.

Violence eventually breaks out, causing the bar to collapse. As Venom and Rocket work together to evacuate the patrons, Venom points out that Rocket is drunk. Rocket's brief but significant response to this observation frames his alcohol consumption as something he believes he can handle while continuing to fight and make decisions.

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Comparison To Other Marvel Heroes

This admission places Rocket Raccoon in the same category as other prominent Marvel figures who have publicly struggled with alcoholism. Tony Stark's journey with alcohol addiction was a central theme in the celebrated Demon in a Bottle storyline, which ran through Iron Man #120 to #128 from 1978 to 1979.

That narrative arc demonstrated how drinking undermined Stark's judgment and responsibilities, showing that his wealth, intelligence, and armor could not simply erase the problem. Later stories continued to revisit the themes of recovery and relapse for the Iron Man character.

Carol Danvers also confronted alcoholism during her time as Warbird with the Avengers. Her drinking escalated as she struggled with personal trauma and diminished powers, which severely damaged her relationships with teammates. In Iron Man vol. 3 #25, published in 2000, Danvers acknowledges her addiction at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting with Stark's support.

Implications For Character Development

While Rocket's moment is far less developed than the extensive arcs of Stark or Danvers, the comparison remains meaningful. Marvel is showing another powerful hero treating drunkenness as ordinary and manageable, which raises serious questions about his safety and judgment. The phrase high-functioning is conversational rather than a clinical diagnosis, leaving important questions about how often Rocket drinks unanswered.

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The comic does not explain whether Rocket has tried to stop or what consequences his drinking has had for him outside this specific scene. It leaves readers to wonder if this is a setup for a longer storyline or a standalone dark humor gag. The scene avoids turning the admission into a lengthy speech, allowing the short exchange to reveal a potentially serious pattern without resolving it.

Future Storylines And Context

Readers should not mistake this single line for confirmation of a full addiction storyline for the Guardians of the Galaxy member. However, the contradiction between Rocket's confidence and his actual state of intoxication gives the moment a sharper edge. Being able to function in one dangerous moment does not mean alcohol is harmless or under control.

Whether future issues will explore the consequences of Rocket's drinking habits or leave this as a humorous character beat remains to be determined. The narrative currently serves as a subtle but clear indicator that Marvel is addressing the complexities of substance abuse among its superhero roster once again.