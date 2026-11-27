Rocker, a Black and Tan Coonhound, claimed Best in Show at the 2026 National Dog Show on NBC. The event celebrated its 25th anniversary on Thanksgiving amidst severe weather disruptions.

Rocker, a Black and Tan Coonhound, secured the Best in Show title at the 2026 National Dog Show, marking a significant victory for the breed in this prestigious annual competition. The event aired on NBC for the 25th consecutive Thanksgiving, solidifying its status as a cultural cornerstone alongside traditional football broadcasts and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. While severe weather conditions forced the postponement of the Macy's parade to Saturday, the dog show proceeded as scheduled, providing a uninterrupted holiday tradition for millions of viewers across the country.

Competition Details and Judging Process

The Kennel Club of Philadelphia organized the competition over the weekend of November 14-15 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pennsylvania. NBC Sports reported that the taped competition, which aired on November 14, featured an impressive entry of 2,107 dogs representing 208 distinct breeds. The judging structure requires dogs to first compete within their own breed or variety categories. Winners from these preliminary rounds advance to one of seven specific groups: Sporting, Hound, Working, Terrier, Toy, Non-Sporting, and Herding.

Also read National Dog Show 2026 to celebrate major milestone

Once the seven group winners are selected, they compete in the final Best in Show round. Judge Lorraine Bisso evaluated each dog against its specific breed standard to determine the ultimate winner. The program lists a $1,500 prize for the Best in Show winner and $500 for first place in each of the seven groups. This rigorous process ensures that the champion most accurately reflects the ideal characteristics of its breed as defined by official standards.

Rocker and Handler Mandy Clevenger Triumph

Rocker, handled by Mandy Clevenger, emerged as the victor after first winning the Hound Group category. He then defeated six other group winners to claim the coveted Best in Show title. Kissy, a Lhasa Apso, secured the Reserve Best in Show honor, highlighting the high caliber of competition present at the event. The Best in Show title represents the highest honor in the competition, granting national recognition to both the winning dog and its dedicated handler.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Best in Show judge Lorraine Bisso praised Rocker for his adherence to breed standards. Bisso described Rocker as an outstanding example of what the Black and Tan Coonhound breed should represent today. She noted that the dog possesses a beautiful appearance with a very masculine head that is correct for the breed in terms of length and width. This assessment underscores the precision required to win at this level of competitive dog showing.

Breed History and Event Legacy

Black and Tan Coonhounds were originally bred for tracking and hunting raccoons. Their powerful sense of smell allows them to follow scents over long distances and through rugged terrain, traits that are essential to their historical function. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the National Dog Show airing on NBC, which began in 2002. The Kennel Club of Philadelphia has a much longer history with the event, having held its first dog show in 1879.

While Rocker took home the top prize this year, previous winners have included different breeds. Soleil, a Belgian Sheepdog, won Best in Show in 2025. The competition continues to showcase a diverse array of breeds, including Newfoundlands like Biggie Smalls, who was noted for his lineage as working dogs originally bred in Canada to help fishermen haul nets and rescue people. Other notable entries included Rambo, a Norfolk Terrier, demonstrating the wide variety of canine talents presented at the show.

Weather Disruptions and Broadcast Impact

The 2026 National Dog Show aired during a period of significant weather-related disruptions across the region. A powerful nor'easter forced organizers to postpone the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade until Saturday. Despite these challenges, the dog show maintained its schedule on NBC and Peacock. This stability reinforced the show's role as a reliable holiday staple for American families who tune in annually.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Newsweek reporters and editors utilized an AI assistant named Martyn to produce this story. The event continues to draw attention for its blend of athletic canine performance and historical tradition. With 2,107 dogs entered, the competition remains one of the largest and most watched dog shows in the United States. The outcome provides a definitive answer to who won the 2026 National Dog Show Best in Show title.