Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Installed in Midtown Manhattan for 2026 Season

The 76-foot Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree went up in Midtown Manhattan on Nov. 7, with lighting on Dec. 2 and display through Jan. 9, 2027.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has been installed in Midtown Manhattan, marking the official start of New York City's winter holiday season. The 2026 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, a 76-foot Norway Spruce measuring 50 feet in diameter, now towers over the plaza's iconic ice skating rink at Rockefeller Center.

The tree was cut down on the Thursday before its arrival in West Edmeston, New York. It was then transported nearly 200 miles on a 100-foot-long trailer and reached 50th Street, between Fifth and Sixth Avenues, on Nov. 6 at around 11 p.m. Visitors gathered in the area overnight to watch the tree move into place in the early morning hours of Saturday, Nov. 7.

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Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Installation Process

Crews began the installation at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, by moving the spruce into place in front of 30 Rockefeller Plaza. The arrival celebration draws visitors from around the globe to Midtown Manhattan.

Once the spruce was positioned, crews drove a spike deep into its trunk. That spike allows the massive tree to be lifted from its trailer and carefully lowered into its final place on the plaza.

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The lowering step completes the transition from transport to display. Each stage, from the cutting in West Edmeston to the Nov. 7 placement, followed a set sequence that ended with the tree standing over the rink.

Christmas Tree Lighting Date and Display Schedule

The Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting will take place in a televised event on Wednesday, Dec. 2. The ceremony follows the decoration of the tree, which will be wrapped with over 50,000 multi-colored lights before it is topped with a 900-pound Swarovski crystal star.

Once fully lit, the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will remain on display through Jan. 9, 2027. That window gives visitors an extended period to see the tree in the plaza after the televised lighting has concluded.

Taken together, the Nov. 7 installation, the Dec. 2 lighting, and the display period through Jan. 9, 2027 form the main public calendar for the tree this season.

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Habitat for Humanity Donation After the Holiday Season

After the holiday season, the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will be milled into lumber and donated to Habitat for Humanity. The donation continues the center's tradition of giving the tree a second life once its public display ends.

The celebration also extends beyond the plaza. Family-friendly holiday workshops are being presented in tandem by Care Bears and American toy brand FAO Schwarz, adding to the year's festivities for families visiting the area.

Together, the lighting ceremony, the display period, and the workshops give residents and visitors several dated events to plan around, while the planned lumber donation ensures the tree has a use after the season ends.