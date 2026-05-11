76-foot Rockefeller Center Christmas tree cut down and trucked to New York City

A 76-foot Norway spruce was cut down in West Edmeston, New York, and will arrive at Rockefeller Plaza on Saturday before being lit on Dec. 2.

This year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was cut down on Thursday and will be trucked to New York City to usher in the holiday season.

The 76-foot (23-meter) Norway spruce is expected to arrive Saturday following its journey from a yard in West Edmeston, New York. The conifer is approximately 75 years old and measures 50 feet in diameter. A crane hoisted the tree onto a flatbed truck before it began the 200-mile trip to its perch at Rockefeller Plaza in Manhattan. At Rockefeller Plaza, the tree will overlook the center's iconic skating rink.

Also read Watch live as 2026 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is cut down ahead of NYC arrival

Rockefeller Tree Lights and Swarovski Star

It will then be wrapped with more than 50,000 multicolored LED lights. The tree will be crowned with a 900-pound (408-kilogram) Swarovski star. It will be lit during a televised ceremony on Dec. 2. The tradition dates back to 1931, when crews building Rockefeller Center put up a small Christmas tree with handmade garlands.

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The first formal lighting ceremony took place in 1933. The Rockefeller Christmas tree will be on display until Jan. 9, after which it will be milled into lumber for the housing nonprofit Habitat for Humanity. The wrapped tree will be brought into New York City and raised into place at Rockefeller Center on Saturday, Nov. 7. This year's tree is a 76-foot tall, 11-ton Norway spruce that has been wrapped for transport.

It was craned onto a flatbed truck on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, in West Edmeston, N.Y. The 76-foot Norway spruce is expected to arrive Saturday following its journey from a yard in West Edmeston, New York. The conifer is approximately 75 years old and measures 50 feet in diameter. A crane hoisted the tree onto a flatbed truck before it began the 200-mile trip to its perch at Rockefeller Plaza in Manhattan.

Tree Tradition Lighting Ceremony History

There it will overlook the center's iconic skating rink. Then the tree will be wrapped with more than 50,000 multicolored LED lights and crowned with a 900-pound (408-kilogram) Swarovski star. It will be lit during a televised ceremony on Dec. 2. The tradition dates back to 1931, when crews building Rockefeller Center put up a small Christmas tree with handmade garlands.

The first formal lighting ceremony took place in 1933. The Rockefeller Christmas tree will be on display until Jan. 9. After that, it will be milled into lumber for the housing nonprofit Habitat for Humanity.