Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Hauled to NYC for 2026 Holiday Season

A 76-foot Norway spruce from West Edmeston is en route to Manhattan. The tree arrives Nov. 7 for the Dec. 2 lighting ceremony.

A massive Norway spruce that will serve as the centerpiece of New York City's holiday festivities began its journey to Manhattan on Thursday, November 5, 2026. The tree, standing 76 feet tall and weighing 11 tons, was secured on a flatbed truck in West Edmeston, New York, for the final leg of its journey to Rockefeller Center. This annual tradition brings a towering symbol of the season from upstate forests to the heart of Midtown Manhattan.

Logistics of Transporting a 76-Foot Spruce

Crews and a large crane worked together to hoist the wrapped conifer onto the transport vehicle before it departed for the city. The tree is expected to arrive in New York City on Saturday, November 7, after completing a 200-mile, or 322-kilometer, trip. The specific location of its harvest is West Edmeston, a community in upstate New York that has become a key supplier for this iconic landmark. The logistics require careful handling to ensure the 75-year-old tree remains intact during transit.

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The tree's physical dimensions are substantial, measuring 50 feet, or 15 meters, in diameter. Its sheer size necessitates the use of heavy machinery and specialized trucks to move it safely. The wrapping seen during transport protects the branches from damage and weather exposure. Tishman Speyer, the company overseeing the event, coordinates these complex logistical operations to ensure the tree is ready for its permanent perch at Rockefeller Plaza.

Decorations and Lighting Ceremony Details

Once the tree is in place at Rockefeller Plaza, crews will install more than 50,000 energy-efficient, multicolored LED lights around its branches. The structure will be crowned with a 900-pound, or 408-kilogram, Swarovski crystal star, adding a touch of luxury to the natural beauty of the spruce. The official lighting ceremony, a major media event, is scheduled for December 2. This live broadcast marks the formal start of the holiday season for millions of viewers worldwide.

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The history of this tradition dates back to 1931, when construction crews building the Rockefeller Center erected a small tree decorated with handmade garlands. The first formal lighting ceremony took place two years later in 1933. Since then, the tree has grown in both size and prominence, becoming a global symbol of holiday cheer. The current tree continues this legacy, attracting visitors to the iconic skating rink below.

Post-Season Disposition and Habitat for Humanity

The Rockefeller Christmas tree will remain on public display until January 9, 2027, providing a festive backdrop for shoppers and tourists throughout the winter months. After its removal, the tree will be milled into lumber and donated to the housing nonprofit Habitat for Humanity. This sustainable practice ensures that the natural resource is repurposed for a charitable cause, supporting affordable housing initiatives. The tradition of recycling the tree highlights a commitment to environmental responsibility and community support.

The entire process, from cutting the tree in West Edmeston to its donation after the season, involves precise planning and execution. The combination of historical significance, logistical complexity, and charitable impact makes the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree a unique cultural fixture. As the tree travels from upstate New York to Manhattan, it serves as a reminder of the community effort behind this beloved annual event.