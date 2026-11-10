Rock Star Justin Hawkins Voices Fury as Suffolk Council Moves to Demolish Coastal Homes

Singer Justin Hawkins protests council plans to demolish homes on Suffolk's eroding coast, citing forced relocation and cost gaps for new sea defences.

Rock star Justin Hawkins has publicly condemned East Suffolk Council's decision to abandon the repair of coastal defences, which could force his elderly parents and other homeowners to demolish their houses on the crumbling Corton shoreline. The singer, frontman of The Darkness, shared a video with 282,000 followers explaining how his 71‑year‑old mother Sandy and 83‑year‑old father Harry face forced relocation due to rising erosion risks.

Council Decision and Cost Gap

East Suffolk Council confirmed through regular coastal monitoring that the existing defences at Corton have reached the end of their design life. The council stated that routine maintenance is now cost‑ineffective and a full replacement would require an estimated £26 million in 2022, with projected costs now higher. The council may secure between £1.5 and £2 million from Environment Agency funding, but a shortfall of at least £25 million remains, making it unable to proceed with repairs.

Also read Suffolk County Courts commemorate Tony Amado’s promotion to major with ceremony

Homeowners' Advisory and Relocation Option

Council officials explained that homeowners are receiving early advice on preparing for potential demolition if erosion makes properties unsafe. The council offers a planning right for an equivalent plot elsewhere in the district, a option that has already been discussed with Sandy and Harry Hawkins. Hawkins, however, described the move as "a bloody cheek" and criticised the handling of the situation, saying it is not fair to residents who intended to live out their lives in Corton.

Advertisement

Community Impact and Future Steps

The coastline of East Anglia has become one of the fastest eroding in Europe, with 2,500 homes now classified as at risk. In recent years, homes in neighboring Hemsby and Thorpeness have already been demolished. The council's latest update to the national coastal erosion risk map last year highlighted properties at risk in Corton. In September, a drop‑in event in the village informed residents that storm damage had severely damaged sea defences and that repair was no longer cost‑effective. The council's next steps involve seeking additional funding and finalising relocation plans for affected homeowners, pending further environmental assessments.