In just his third NFL start, Milton defeated his former team and picked up an epic road win that might have helped save the Eagles' season.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The locker room door was still open because one player was missing. Nick Sirianni , exuberant, exhausted, and ecstatic, wanted to give his postgame speech following an improbable Eagles win and start the process of getting back to Philadelphia.

But Joe Milton was nowhere to be found. He was still on the field, perhaps still tied up with the FOX broadcast, perhaps still savoring bites of turkey.

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“Tell Tom Brady to let us have our quarterback,” Sirianni quipped. Milton started the season as a practice squad quarterback for the Cowboys. He joined the Eagles in mid-October, became their starter in Week 9, and played like Brady, FOX’s game analyst, Thursday night against his former team.