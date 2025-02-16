Rock Salt Shortage Grips Western New York

A winter storm brings significant snowfall and a critical shortage of rock salt to the Western New York region, impacting residents, businesses, and local authorities.

As winter weather blankets the Western New York region, residents and businesses are facing a significant shortage of rock salt. Candi Fitzgerald of Honeoye Falls, New York, describes her struggle to find rock salt at local stores, including Home Depot, Tractor Supply, and Honeoye Falls Ace Hardware, only to encounter empty shelves.

Despite managing to secure a limited supply, Fitzgerald diligently salts the sidewalk in front of her home, prioritizing the safety of neighbors and pedestrians navigating the icy conditions. Fitzgerald emphasizes the constant need for vigilance against snow and ice, often clearing the sidewalk multiple times a day. Next door, Todd Klugh, an employee at a local restaurant, shares that his team has resorted to using table salt between shoveling sessions to ensure safe passage for deliveries and staff carrying heavy kegs. Henrietta Town Supervisor Steve Shultz acknowledges that the town's rock salt stockpile has been depleted significantly. With increased snowfall exacerbating the shortage, conservation efforts are paramount. Officials urge residents to prioritize safe driving and implement strategies to conserve their salt supplies. As the winter season persists, the community faces the ongoing challenge of securing enough rock salt to maintain safety and accessibility





13WHAM / 🏆 256. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rock Salt Shortage Winter Weather Western New York Snowfall Safety

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New York City | FOX 5 New YorkLatest News from New York City.

Read more »

Real Housewives of New York City Take Over New York Fashion WeekThis New York Fashion Week saw a unexpected turn with the presence of several Real Housewives stars, including Lisa Rinna, Jenna Lyons, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Meredith Marks, Bronwyn Newport, Sai De Silva, and Racquel Chevremont. The housewives brought their signature glamour and drama to the runways and after-parties, mingling with designers and celebrities.

Read more »

Winter Storm and Scholarships Highlight Electrical Week in Western New YorkA winter weather advisory is in effect for Western New York as a storm system brings snow, sleet, and freezing rain. The Electrical Association of Western New York also celebrated Electrical Week, awarding scholarships to nine local high school students and promoting the diverse opportunities within the electrical industry.

Read more »

Western New York Businesses Prepare for Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship ShowdownAs the Buffalo Bills prepare to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, businesses across Western New York are gearing up for a surge in customers and activity. The high-stakes matchup is generating significant excitement among Bills fans, local businesses, and even those simply hoping to see the Chiefs fall.

Read more »

Heavy Snow Expected in Western New York, Robotics Team Prepares for TournamentWestern New York braces for significant snowfall, with some areas potentially receiving over 7 feet. Meanwhile, Rochester's Rhythm Robotics team hones their skills in preparation for a regional Lego League tournament.

Read more »

Popular rock band frontman beaten to death in New York CityThe 64-year-old was found beaten to death in the back of the vehicle he was driving.

Read more »