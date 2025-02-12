Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Unveils 2025 Shortlist: OutKast, Maná, Oasis Lead Diverse Group of Nominees

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has released its shortlist of nominees for the 2025 induction class, featuring a diverse lineup of musical legends.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame unveiled its shortlist for the 2025 inductees on Wednesday, featuring a diverse group of musical pioneers spanning various genres. Among the 14 nominees vying for a coveted spot in the hallowed halls are the groundbreaking Southern rap duo OutKast, the iconic Mexican rock band Maná , and the recently reunited Britpop sensations Oasis. This year's shortlist boasts a blend of first-time nominees and returning contenders.

OutKast, composed of André 3000 and Big Boi, are making their debut appearance on the list, highlighting the Hall of Fame's ongoing efforts to broaden its definition of rock and embrace the influence of hip-hop. Maná, known for their Spanish-language rock anthems, represent a significant milestone if inducted, as they would be the first band exclusively performing in Spanish to be honored by the Rock Hall. Other notable first-time nominees include the English rock band Bad Company, renowned for their blues-infused hard rock; The Black Crowes, led by brothers Chris and Rich Robinson, known for their blues revival sound; and the late English singer Joe Cocker, whose raspy vocals and iconic Woodstock performance earned him global recognition. Returning nominees include the punk-infused rock icon Billy Idol, the post-punk pioneers Joy Division and their electronic successors New Order, and the flamboyant pop artist Cyndi Lauper. The shortlist also includes the psychedelic rock masters Phish and the influential grunge band Soundgarden, who continue to garner recognition for their groundbreaking contributions to music.





NPR / 🏆 96. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES OUTKAST MANÁ OASIS NOMINEES 2025

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame folk-rock legend to play intimate Alabama venueConcert is set for late February in Baldwin County theater.

Read more »

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Fights Copyright Lawsuit Over Van Halen PhotoThe Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is arguing that its use of a photo of Van Halen in a museum exhibit is protected by fair use. Photographer Neil Zlozower sued the Hall, claiming they didn't have permission to display his image. The Hall says the exhibit was educational and transformative, using the photo to contextualize Van Halen's musical instruments.

Read more »

2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame performer nominees announced: DetailsCyndi Lauper and Mariah Carey are among those up for consideration this year.

Read more »

2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominees UnveiledThe Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced its nominees for the Class of 2025, featuring a diverse range of iconic artists across various genres. From Southern blues-rock to pop icons, the list includes both established legends and some first-time nominees. The final inductees will be revealed in late April.

Read more »

The Black Crowes Reflect on Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nomination and Future PlansThe Black Crowes, known for their blues-rock sound and enduring popularity, have been nominated for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Chris Robinson, the band's lead vocalist, reflects on the unexpected honor and addresses past cynicism towards the institution. He discusses the band's journey, their significant musical achievements, and the excitement surrounding their potential induction. The article also touches on the band's current dynamics, their plans for the future, and their recent performance at the FireAid benefit concert.

Read more »

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Announces 2025 NomineesThe Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced the nominees for its 2025 induction class, featuring a diverse list of artists spanning rock, pop, R&B, grunge, hip-hop, post-punk and rock en español. First-time nominees include Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Outkast, Maná, and the late Joe Cocker, alongside acts like the Black Crowes, Billy Idol, and Phish. Previous nominees Mariah Carey, Cyndi Lauper, Oasis, Soundgarden, the White Stripes, and Joy Division/New Order also vie for a place in the hall.

Read more »