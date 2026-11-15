Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inducts 18 Artists Including Queen Latifah and Celia Cruz

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted 18 musical icons at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, honoring legends like The Rock, Celia Cruz, and Fela Kuti in a historic ceremony celebrating diverse genres and eras.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrated a historic milestone by inducting its 2026 class of 18 musical luminaries at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. This ceremony honored a diverse array of artists who have shaped global music history, ranging from R&B giants to hip-hop pioneers and Latin legends. The induction process requires artists to demonstrate significant influence, with eligibility opening 25 years after their first music release.

Luther Vandross and MC Lyte Receive Historic Honors

Luther Vandross joins the Hall of Fame as a legendary R&B singer whose velvet-voiced love songs defined the 1980s and 1990s. Vandross passed away in 2005, leaving behind a legacy marked by iconic tracks such as Never Too Much, Dance With My Father, and I'd Rather. Oprah Winfrey delivered the induction speech, highlighting Vandross's profound impact on soul music. During the tribute, Usher performed a medley of his own hits, including Here and Now and So Amazing, showcasing the enduring connections within the music community.

Also read MC Lyte and Queen Latifah Inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

MC Lyte enters the Hall of Fame as a recipient of the Early Influence Award, recognizing her status as a trailblazing Brooklyn rapper from the late 1980s. She made history as the first female rapper to release a full solo album, titled Lyte as a Rock. Her hard-edged rhymes introduced a political consciousness that was rapidly growing within the hip-hop genre at that time. Rapper Remy Ma inducted Lyte, who accepted the honor in person, cementing her legacy alongside key songs like Keep on Keepin' On, Cold Rock a Party, and Ruffneck.

Sade, Ed Sullivan, and Early Influence Awardees

Sade, the British band prominent in the 1980s, was inducted for blending jazz, smooth R&B, and sophisti-pop under the leadership of their Nigerian-born singer. Although the frontwoman did not appear at the ceremony, Andra Day performed the induction, with singer Sienna Spiro singing their biggest hit, Smooth Operator. The band's repertoire includes defining tracks such as No Ordinary Love, Like a Tattoo, and Kiss of Life, solidifying their status as sonic innovators.

Ed Sullivan received the Ahmet Ertegun Award for non-performers, honoring his role in bringing The Beatles, Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, James Brown, and The Doors to American living rooms. Sullivan was recognized for consistently featuring Black artists despite network pressure to keep television segregated during his career. He passed away in 1974, but his influence was celebrated through a video montage induction that highlighted his courage and vision in shaping youth culture.

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Rock Legends Collins, Idol, and Wu-Tang Clan Inducted

Phil Collins was inducted later in the evening for his solo career, joining the Hall of Fame again after his initial induction as a member of Genesis. The 75-year-old English singer, songwriter, and drummer delivered some of the biggest hits of the 1980s. His solo work includes timeless classics such as In the Air Tonight, Against All Odds, and One More Night, which continue to resonate with audiences decades after their release.

Billy Idol, the 70-year-old punk-coded English rock singer, was inducted alongside his longtime guitarist Steve Stevens. Idol achieved major hits throughout the 1980s with a style that defined the era's rebellious spirit. His catalog features essential tracks like Dancing With Myself, White Wedding, and Eyes Without a Face, which established him as a permanent fixture in rock history.

The Wu-Tang Clan, an epic hip-hop coalition from Staten Island, was honored for their innovations since their 1993 debut album Enter the Wu-Tang. The group includes RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killa, and the late Ol' Dirty Bastard. Their signature songs include C.R.E.A.M., Protect Ya Neck, and Wu-Tang Clan Ain't Nuthing Ta F' Wit, which revolutionized hip-hop production and lyrical flow.

Oasis, Joy Division, New Order, and Iron Maiden

Oasis, the Brit-pop lords of the 1990s, were inducted for their cultural impact led by the famously feuding brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher. Their music defined a generation with anthems such as Wonderwall, Live Forever, and Don't Look Back in Anger. The band's success helped bring British alternative rock to the forefront of the global music market during the decade.

Joy Division and New Order received a rare joint induction, recognizing the deep musical and personal connections between the two bands. Joy Division was a seminal post-punk group formed in 1976, known for their dark sound. After the death of their charismatic lead singer Ian Curtis in 1980, the remaining members formed New Order. Key songs from their combined legacy include Love Will Tear Us Apart, Blue Monday, and Bizarre Love Triangle.

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Iron Maiden, the scorching rock band, was inducted as the quintessential metal band of the 1980s. They led the new wave of British heavy metal with a sound that dominated stadiums worldwide. Their iconic tracks include The Trooper, Fear of the Dark, and Run to the Hills, which remain staples of heavy metal radio and live performances.

Queen Latifah, Celia Cruz, and Fela Kuti Break Ground

Queen Latifah, the 56-year-old New Jersey-born rapper, was inducted as a recipient of the Early Influence Award for her unprecedented success as a female artist. She became a star at 19 with her 1989 album All Hail the Queen and the single Ladies First. Her work includes powerful tracks like U.N.I.T.Y. and When You're Good to Mama, which addressed social issues and empowered women in the hip-hop community.

Celia Cruz, the queen of salsa, was honored as the first member of the Hall of Fame who sang primarily in Spanish. The Havana-born singer died in 2003 but left a legacy as an innovator who spread Afro-Cuban sounds globally. She is considered one of the most popular Latin artists of the 20th century. Her essential songs include Vasos Vacíos, La Vida Es Un Carnaval, and El Último Adiós.

Fela Kuti, the Nigerian saxophonist and activist, was inducted as the first African-born solo artist to enter the Rock Hall. Born in 1938 in colonial Nigeria, Kuti died in 1997. His music career spanned from the late 1950s to the 1990s, blending high-octane horn, jazz, and funk with Yoruba rhythms. His key songs include Water No Get Enemy, Zombie, and Let's Start, which championed political and social change.

Gram Parsons and Future of Rock Hall Inductions

Gram Parsons was recognized as arguably the most important figure in rock's turn toward country in the late 1960s and early 1970s. His pioneering work in the country-rock genre influenced countless artists and expanded the boundaries of popular music. The 2026 class demonstrates the Hall of Fame's commitment to honoring diverse genres, including hip-hop, salsa, afrobeat, and post-punk. These inductees collectively represent a broad spectrum of musical innovation and cultural impact.

The induction ceremony at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles highlighted the enduring legacy of these artists. Each inductee was chosen for their profound influence on the evolution of rock and roll and its associated genres. The event served as a celebration of the music that has shaped generations of listeners and performers alike. The 2026 class will be remembered for breaking barriers and redefining what it means to be a rock and roll icon.