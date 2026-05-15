Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates Paul McCartney's Wings era with new exhibit

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has opened an exhibition dedicated to Paul McCartney's time with Wings, showcasing his career from 1971 to 1981, including personal artifacts, photographs, and reproductions of primary events such as the recording studio and Scotland farmhouse.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has opened a new exhibit devoted to the life and career of Paul McCartney, spanning his time with Wings through the band's breakup, divorce, and official end in 1981.

The exhibit, which runs at least a year and has the possibility of extending through the summer of 2027, showcases a vast array of personal artifacts and photographs from McCartney's time with Wings, revealing his collaborative work and the centrality of family within the band. Visiting the exhibit will allow fans to explore a recreation of Paul and Linda McCartney's Scotland home, view photos of the couple and their children, and learn about Linda McCartney's influential role within the band.

The exhibit includes artifacts from McCartney's personal collection as well as items loaned by Wings roadie John Hamill, former band members, and the widow of Denny Laine





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