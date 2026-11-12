Ceremony takes place this Saturday in LA

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday. But the list of who will show up and perform is getting shorter daily and looking awfully thin.

Sade’s representative told The Associated Press on Tuesday that she won’t attend, a day after fans learned that Oasis will be a no-show. Iron Maiden and key members of New Order previously revealed they aren’t coming. And Phil Collins is likely to appear but not play.

Also read Sade Are Not Attending Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame may make a few announcements later this week about who is inducting the new members and who may perform their songs in their place, although organizers like to keep much of the show a surprise. For the second straight year, the ceremony that moves between Cleveland, New York and Los Angeles will be held at the Peacock Theater in downtown L.A.

After two years of streaming it live, the Rock Hall is returning to its previous model, where the public won’t see it until an edited version airs on ABC and Disney+ in December. But the list of who will show up and perform is getting shorter daily and looking awfully thin, and it’s difficult to know what the ceremony will look like with so many artists not playing the sets that define the show.

Sade’s representative told The Associated Press on Tuesday that she won’t attend, a day after fans learned that Oasis will be a no-show. Iron Maiden and key members of New Order previously revealed they aren’t coming. And Phil Collins is likely to appear but not play.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame may make a few announcements later this week about who is inducting the new members and who may perform their songs in their place, although organizers like to keep much of the show a surprise. For the second straight year, the ceremony that moves between Cleveland, New York and Los Angeles will be held at the Peacock Theater in downtown L.A.

After two years of streaming it live, the Rock Hall is returning to its previous model, where the public won’t see it until an edited version airs on ABC and Disney+ in December.and Gram Parsons, along with music producers Rick Rubin, Linda Creed, Arif Mardin and Jimmy Miller and variety show host Ed Sullivan. Eight of this year’s inductees came in through the main entrance — the performer category.

A nominating committee put them up for a vote from more than 1,200 people, including music industry figures and historians. Artists become eligible for the hall 25 years after their first music release, but it can take much longer for them to be nominated. The 75-year-old English singer, songwriter and drummer is already in the hall as a member of Genesis and now gets in again for a solo career that brought some of the biggest hits of the 1980s.

Will he perform? No. Collins has said the health problems that have kept him off the stage since 2022 will keep him from performing Saturday. But he is likely to appear to accept the honor.

First, a head-scratching fact that even big fans may not know. Sade is the name of the band. For real. It is also the first name of its Nigeria-born, England-raised lead singer Sade Adu, making many think she’s a solo act.

But she’ll be inducted along with the members of her band, who entranced audiences with their blend of jazz, smooth-and-sultry R&B and sophisti-pop when they launched in Britain in the mid-1980s. Will they perform? No. Many fans had hoped they would take the stage together for the first time since 2011, but Adu’s representative says she won’t be attending the ceremony.

The 70-year-old punk-coded English rock singer had also been eligible for the hall since 2006, and voters put him in after his second nomination. Will he perform? Yes. Idol, who toured the US in summer and had a residency in Las Vegas, plans to play and says he’s going to “bring it” when he does.

, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killa and previously, the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard — got into the hall with their first nomination. They had been eligible since 2017. Will they perform? Maybe.

They toured together just last year on what was billed as a farewell tour. The famously feuding brothers of Brit pop, Noel and Liam Gallagher, enter the hall with their second nomination. They’ve been eligible since 2019. At 54, Liam Gallagher is the youngest inductee of the class of 2026.

They enter the hall a year after a reunion tour that brought them back together for the first time in 16 years, and they’ve announced they’ll do it again next year.reports that his little brother, who has sneered at the idea of the hall since becoming eligible for it, won’t be there either. The two British rock bands will get a rare joint nomination that makes sense given their members and circumstances.

Joy Division was a dark and seminal post-punk band formed in 1976. When their charismatic lead singer, Ian Curtis, died in 1980, the remaining members formed New Order, which went in the direction of electronic and dance music. Will they perform? Maybe in some form.

Key New Order members Gillian Gilbert and Stephen Morris, who are married, told Vulture in September that neither will make the trip because Gilbert is being treated for cancer. The bassist for both bands, Peter Hook, has been estranged from his mates for many years, and has long performed the two groups’ songs with his own band, Peter Hook and the Light. His representative declined to say whether he’ll attend.

The scorching rock band who led the new wave of British heavy metal starting in the late 1970s got an induction that many thought was long overdue. Will they perform? No. Iron Maiden are together and thriving, but so much so that they’re on tour in Australia and won’t be appearing to accept or to play. The love songs of Luther Vandross, delivered with a voice of velvet, made him one of the definitive R&B singers of his era.

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The solo career of the New Jersey-born Vandross began in the early 1980s, and he went on to win eight Grammys and have 11 consecutive platinum albums. He was also a songwriter, producer and one of pop music’s great collaborators with artists including Rock Hall members David Bowie and Aretha Franklin. He’s been eligible since the year after his death, but did not get a nomination until this year, and was voted in on the first ballot.

Some inductees are brought in through a sort of side door, getting awards handed out by committees. But they’re still considered full-fledged hall members. Rubin and the other three producer-inductees are all recipients of the Musical Excellence Award. Sullivan is getting the Ahmet Ertegun Award for non-musicians.achieved unprecedented success for a female rapper, becoming a star at age 19 with the release of her 1989 album “All Hail the Queen” and the single “Ladies First.

” She later became known more for her acting in film and television, including a role in “Chicago” that got her an Oscar nomination. About two years before Latifah in nearby Brooklyn, MC Lyte did her own trailblazing, becoming the first female rapper to release a full solo album, “Lyte as a Rock. ”Will she perform? Almost certainly.

The 56-year-old has been doing a “Road to the Hall” concert tour in the run-up to the ceremony. The queen of salsa and innovator and spreader of Afro-Cuban sounds and one of the most popular Latin artists of the 20th century, the Havana-born singer Cruz becomes the first member of the Hall of Fame who sang primarily in Spanish.

The Nigerian saxophonist, bandleader, progenitor and activist who died in 1997 at age 58 becomes the first African-born artist to enter the Hall of Fame in the same year he became the first African artist to receive the Grammys’ Lifetime Achievement Award. He was born in 1938 in colonial Nigeria. His music career, which spanned the late 1950s up to the 1990s, is a signature blend of high-octane horn, jazz, and funk with Yoruba rhythms.

Arguably the most important figure in rock’s turn toward country in the late 1960s and early ‘70s, Parsons joined the Byrds for their very country “Sweetheart of the Rodeo,” was a founding member of the Flying Burrito Brothers, and made a pair of solo records where he duetted with a folk singer he discovered named Emmylou Harris, launching her storied country career. The Eaton Fire destroyed thousands of homes, including that of a prominent Black artist named John Outterbridge, who died in 2020.

Now his daughter, Tami, is asking the arts community for help to recreate his archive as part of"Digging Bridge.

"A key figure in L.A. ’s Black Arts Movement, John was the Watts Towers Art Center’s first director. He lived in Altadena and specialized in assemblage, a style that turns everyday objects into art. Tami’s family lost his entire personal archive in the fire.

She’s asking the arts community to share their mementos of him for her new project. That community-sourced archive will be turned into exhibits, a documentary and more in honor of John. For more than a year, Tami Outterbridge has been spreading the word. If you have a piece of artwork from her father, John Outterbridge, Her father was a prominent artist in California’s Black Arts Movement, rooted in civil rights.

While John’s work is in places like LACMA in L.A. and MoMA in New York, the Eaton Fire burned down his Altadena home, destroying what remained of his private work and collections. That’s why Tami is on this mission. She wants anything and everything, from old cellphone pictures to works of art people are willing to part with. Her goal is vast.

It includes plans for an exhibit called"“I wish I still had my home,” Tami said.

“I wish I still had everything in it, all of my father’s artwork, all of the artwork of his colleagues … but this is redemptive. ”John Outterbridge was a groundbreaking assemblage artist in Southern California. His work was heavily influenced by his military service and his father’s junk-hauling job. His career started in the 1960s.

He used everyday objects — even what some would consider junk — to create three-dimensional works of art that explored themes of Black identity and racism in America. Rags were one of his favorite materials. Some of John’s earliest works used debris from the Watts uprising in 1965. Among his accomplishments, he spent more than 17 years as theLast year, the fire destroyed decades of materials, including slides, photos and artwork.

“That loss in particular spoke to an erasure of legacy, an erasure of history that I didn’t feel like our family or my father deserved,” Tami said. “So it felt very personal. ”, a highly respected assemblage artist, is one of the people who have responded to Tami’s call from her studio in Historic South Central. John was a mentor to her.

Among other things, Moody is donating part of a shoe installation given to her by John. It was inspired by the time a journalist threw a shoe at President George W. Bush in 2008. The piece consisted of shoes suspended from the ceiling with rags.

“It came after that moment in the nation’s political history and how an ordinary person with a shoe could then spark a conversation around the world,” Moody said. John Outterbridge's shoe artwork being donated by Dominique Moody. The photograph is only a placeholder. Moody will donate the real shoe to the archive once she "digs" it up.

One of Moody’s new artworks uses a charred tree branch and iridescent glass bottles from John’s destroyed home. She said it has “extraordinary sculptural bones. ” “The blackening of it, with assemblage, every material you can imagine can be used,” she said.

“Which is why I love it. It is always different. ” This piece by Dominique Moody, which is a work-in-progress, uses debris from John's home. She says bottle trees are important symbolism in African culture and were common fixtures where John grew up in North Carolina.

Moody's other"Digging Bridge" piece is based on a trip Tami’s parents took along Route 66 from Chicago to Los Angeles.

“What they found was this almost desolate road and small community out in the middle of nowhere,” Moody said. “They, in celebration, danced in the road amongst the tumbleweeds. ”Hopkins is also an assemblage artist. She remembers John’s love of stories and keen eye for people.

“He was very intuitive. A little bit magical,” she said. She gave Tami an old photo from around the 1940s that John shared in 2012. It shows him as a young child surrounded by his siblings on a small porch at his childhood home in Greenville, North Carolina.

Hopkins recalled that John gave her the photo at a time when she was questioning her life decisions. He picked up on that. Emily Hopkins holds up a print John gave Side Street Projects, which contained an old family photo and his notes to a publisher for a catalog, on September 4, 2026. It was donated to the organization for a fundraiser.

Hopkins says John made it clear they all knew they were destined to be artists as children. From left to right is his brother Freddie, John himself, sister Gloria, and brothers Warren and Marvin.

“He said, you know, ‘I’m gonna tell you something. You are an artist, and you do not have a choice,’” Hopkins said.

“Then he pulled out this picture and said, ‘In this picture, this is me. I’m an artist. ’” That’s the kind of personal experience Tami is looking for. She wants"Digging Bridge" to go beyond what you would normally see in a museum or read online about John.

“You will know him through the stories that we can tell about him,” she said. When Nithya Raman becomes mayor of Los Angeles next month, she’ll have just a year and a half to deliver on a huge promise she made with a summer 2028 deadline: cuttingRaman's plan may have some Angelenos feeling déjà vu. Soon after then-Mayor Eric Garcetti made the deal for the city to host the 2028 Games in 2018, he promised tobefore the Summer Games.

More than eight years later, homelessness remains the city’s most visible crisis, with more than 29,000 unsheltered people in Los Angeles, according to the latest point-in-time count. The mayor-elect says she can drastically reduce street homelessness by moving away from Mayor Karen Bass’ Inside Safe model, which focuses on getting people out of encampments and into motels, and prioritizing getting people quickly onto rental subsidies and into more long-term housing.

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When Nithya Raman becomes mayor of Los Angeles next month, she’ll have just a year and a half to deliver on a huge promise she made with a summer 2028 deadline. That may have some Angelenos feeling déjà vu. Soon after then-Mayor Eric Garcetti made the deal for the city to host the Games, in 2018 he promised to More than eight years later, homelessness remains the city’s most visible crisis, with more than 29,000 unsheltered people in Los Angeles,.

Under Mayor Karen Bass, unsheltered homelessness in L.A. has dropped by around 11% overall since its 2023 peak, but rose this year, per the homeless count. Now, Mayor-elect Raman says she can drastically reduce street homelessness by moving away from Bass’ Inside Safe model, which focuses on getting people out of encampments and into motels. Instead, Raman says she will prioritize getting people quickly onto rental subsidies and into more long-term housing.

“I've been hearing those promises for a very long time, but they were always dramatically over-promised,” said Gary Blasi, a UCLA professor of law emeritus, who has followed homelessness policy in Los Angeles for 40 years. Raman campaigned criticizing the Inside Safe program that Bass staked her first term on as too slow and too costly, saying the city needed to invest in other solutions.

Since late 2022, the city has placed 5,800 people into interim housing through Inside Safe,“Motel rooms are our most expensive intervention — they should be used like emergency rooms to help people stabilize quickly and then move onto their next step,” Raman wrote in Raman's plan for addressing encampments is to move people out of motel rooms within four months and expand a program that provides unhoused individuals with rental subsidies and case management for up to two years to move people into housing more quickly.

On the campaign trail, Bass’s team criticized Raman’s strategy asExperts on homelessness told LAist that Raman’s promise to halve street homelessness in a year and a half was a stretch — but if the mayor-elect could make a significant reduction by 2028, that would be a victory.

“The plan is ambitious, it's bold, and I think that's a good thing,” said Alex Visotzky, senior California policy fellow at the National Alliance to End Homelessness. “When you set an ambitious and bold goal, you tend to get farther than you might have without the goal. ” Steve Lopez, the longtime L.A. Times columnist who has covered homelessness in the city for decades, had a harsher take.

, citing a laundry list of societal issues outside of mayoral control: income inequality, mental health problems and the high cost of building new housing.living near venues, if they are within security perimeters determined by the U.S. Secret Service. There’s still no plan from local officials on how they'll address encampments ahead of the Olympics or where people will go. There’s also no additional funding.

Blasi, the emeritus UCLA professor, said the urgency of 2028 could be an opportunity for the Raman administration to lay the groundwork for longer-term solutions that keep people from returning to homelessness, like establishing more options for permanent housing.

"It's not impossible to come up with a plan that's motivated in part and at least time limited by the Olympics, but doing that in a way that's replicable and solves some of the problems that have bedeviled politicians in L.A. for a long, long time," he said. Advocates say they’re worried that without advance planning, unhoused people could be swept with nowhere to go, or the federal government could intervene.

“It makes sense to think about the Olympics as a really key kind of deadline where we have to get moving and have to make sure we've gotten people into safer situations,” Visotzky said. If you're enjoying this article, you'll love our daily newsletter, The LA Report. Each weekday, catch up on the 5 most pressing stories to start your morning in 3 minutes or less.

” nationwide with a wave of wins for Democrats — but there’s been a deeper undercurrent locally with candidates backed by the Democratic Socialists of America.this past election. Seven of those candidates are winning their races, including in Los Angeles, Burbank, West Hollywood and Inglewood.

“I think we've entered a new era in L.A. politics where owners of single-family properties — these high propensity voters — are no longer calling the shots anymore,” Tom Hogen-Esch, a professor of political science at California State University, Northridge, told LAist. ” nationwide with a wave of wins for Democrats — but there’s been a deeper undercurrent locally with candidates backed by the Democratic Socialists of America.

Seven of those candidates are winning their races, including in Los Angeles, Burbank, West Hollywood and Inglewood. Another candidate secured an appointment on a South Bay school district board and the last race in L.A. City Council District 9 is still Tom Hogen-Esch, a professor of political science at California State University, Northridge, told LAist that with more people entering the bloodstream of local politics in L.A.

, the region is going to get a more representative electorate that includes a lot of younger voters and renters, for example, which he expects to have had a big impact on election night.

“I think we've entered a new era in L.A. politics where owners of single-family properties — these high propensity voters — are no longer calling the shots anymore,” he said. However, he said he thinks it’s way too soon to expect any kind of radical populist and socialist-leaning policies in the city.by a landslide.

City Councilmembers Eunisses Hernandez in District 1 and Hugo Soto-Martínez in District 13 also won their racesThe DSA members up for election, Mike Van Gorder and Nolan Southerland, are in second and third out of 13 candidates. Van Gorder and Southerland will join current CouncilmemberJimmy Gomez in the race for the 34th Congressional District, which includes downtown L.A. , Boyle Heights, Eagle Rock and Koreatown.

The Highland Park local will be a newcomer to Capitol Hill.at the Central American Resource Center, has earned more than double the number of votes of her challenger. For the Centinela Valley Union High School District Board, current school board member Estefany Castañeda was the Councilmember Benjamin Vazquez was running for reelection in Santa Ana City Council Ward 2. He’s winning with more than 74% as of Wednesday, ahead of his challenger by about 4,000 votes.

In Ward 4, DSA-OC endorsed immigrant rights advocate Sandra De Anda. She’s also winning her race at the time of publication, ahead of incumbent Phil Bacerra with 57.5% of the vote.of the Santa Ana Planning Commission, earned the chapter’s endorsement. She was winning with more than 59% of the vote.in Irvine, which would introduce ranked-choice voting for City Council and mayoral races starting in 2028.

As of Wednesday evening, it was passing with a little over 53% of the vote, a margin of about 5,000 voteAfter more than a century in business, the Original Pantry Cafe closed in March 2025. Now under new ownership, the downtown diner reopens Nov. 19 with a revamped menu. The Pantry reopens to the public next week.

Leo Pustilnikov, a developer, bought the building in 2025 and brought on Hope the Mission, a San Fernando Valley nonprofit serving unhoused Angelenos, to run it, with 100% of profits going to the group’s shelters and programs. As downtown legacy restaurants like Cole’s close and reopen, Angelenos clearly have a soft spot for the old days.

The Pantry’s return tests whether a beloved institution can modernize its menu and survive downtown’s current economy without losing the regulars who made it famous. It may be entering a new era, but walking into the Original Pantry Cafe still feels like stepping back in time. The caged cash register is still there, with a worn spot on the floor in front of it, and the wood-board menus listing the day’s specials in chalk.

The iconic diner, which had served downtown L.A. from the corner of Ninth and Figueroa streets for over 100 years,amid a labor dispute, after the trust that owned it decided to sell the property. Now, under new ownership, it reopens Thursday, Nov. 19. Leo Pustilnikov, a developer, bought the building in September 2025, and Hope the Mission, a San Fernando Valley nonprofit, will now run it, with all profits going to shelters for L.A. ’s unhoused community.

Longtime staff are returning under a new contract with UNITE HERE Local 11. Rowan Vansleve, president of Hope the Mission, called bringing them back “incredibly emotional. ”Fans of the Pantry will find familiar names on the menu, including the famous coleslaw and sourdough toast from Frisco Baking Co. And of course, the beloved pancakes make their triumphant return, now made from scratch.

“We’ve got the same sourdough that we were using prior to Hope the Mission coming in,” Vansleve said. “There are a few alterations on the menu,” Vansleve said. “Tastes have changed, and this needs to be successful. ” Two new sandwiches are named after donors who helped fund the reopening.

The Betty Burger comes with Cooper sharp cheese, grilled onions, house pickles and Pantry Gold sauce on a sesame bun. Grant’s Sky High Deli piles half a pound of warm corned beef with Gruyère, horseradish slaw and mustard on toasted rye. Buttermilk pancakes are $16, and the classic breakfast platter — eggs, meat, Pantry potatoes and toast — is $21.

“We did a lot of research to make sure that we’re just under pretty much everyone else in the local area,” Vansleve said. “We’re not gonna gouge you. ”But Vansleve hopes the shortened hours will be temporary.

“The Pantry’s not truly back until it’s 24 hours,” he acknowledged, adding that hours will expand as demand allows. He also hopes to reopen Riordan’s Tavern, the adjoining bar, “in some renewed format sometime late next year. ”As soon as the new menu was posted online, commenters flooded the restaurant’s Instagram page and Reddit, pleading for nothing to change. Hur, who grew up in Culver City, said he understands.

“I love Tito’s Tacos. It’s been around since the ’50s. If someone came in there and changed the Tito’s Taco, I’d be like, ‘Why? ’” he said.

“So I get it. ”Hur said he’s had to weigh purists against diners looking for something new, aiming to welcome back regulars while drawing in a new crowd. He’s open to feedback.

“I know even if I’m not open to it, I’m gonna get it,” he said. “So I might as well be open to it. ”Every meal helps, he said.

“100% of the profits is gonna go back to the charity. ” Hope the Mission runs 35 shelters housing about 3,500 people on any given night, according to Vansleve To reach its 24-hour goal, he said, “We need to see those lines around the corner like they used to be. ”