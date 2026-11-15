Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Honors Oasis, MC Lyte, and Fela Kuti in Landmark 2026 Ceremony

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announces its 2026 inductees at the Peacock Theater. This year's class features The Rock, Wu-Tang Clan, Sade, and Queen Latifah.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame officially inducted its 2026 class of musical luminaries at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 14. The ceremony honored artists who have demonstrated exceptional influence and longevity in the industry.

The event featured the induction of major acts including Oasis, Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Joy Division, and New Order. The 75-year-old English singer Phil Collins also received his second induction into the hall for his solo career after previously being honored as a member of Genesis. Eligibility for induction requires artists to have released their first music at least 25 years prior to the ceremony.

Also read MC Lyte and Queen Latifah Inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Collins was inducted by Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, who famously played his iconic drum fill. During the tribute, Cynthia Erivo sang the hit "In the Air Tonight." Collins' key solo songs include "Against All Odds," "One More Night," and "You'll Be in My Heart."

The epic hip-hop coalition Wu-Tang Clan was inducted by comedian Chris Rock. The group consists of RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God, and Masta Killa. The late Ol' Dirty Bastard was also remembered as a key member of the group. They have been hip-hop innovators since their 1993 debut album, "Enter the Wu-Tang."

The members performed a medley backed by a big jazz band, including their hits "C.R.E.A.M." and "Protect Ya Neck." They also featured Ol' Dirty Bastard's "Shimmy Shimmy Ya." The band's key songs include "Wu-Tang Clan Ain't Nuthing Ta F' Wit."

R&B legend Luther Vandross was posthumously inducted by Oprah Winfrey. Vandross passed away in 2005 and was known for his velvet-voiced love songs. He was one of the definitive voices of the 1980s and '90s. Usher sang a medley of Vandross songs, including "Here and Now" and "So Amazing."

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British band Sade was also inducted but did not appear in person. Singer Andra Day performed "Smooth Operator" to honor the band. Sade blended jazz, smooth-and-sultry R&B, and sophisti-pop. The band's key songs include "No Ordinary Love" and "Like a Tattoo."

Rapper MC Lyte entered the hall as a recipient of the Early Influence Award. She became the first female rapper to release a full solo album. Rapper Remy Ma inducted the Brooklyn artist, who accepted the honor in person.

MC Lyte's key songs include "Keep on Keepin' On," "Cold Rock a Party," and "Ruffneck." She and Queen Latifah jointly performed a medley of their hits. Latifah received the Early Influence Award for her unprecedented success as a female rapper.

Queen Latifah rose to stardom at age 19 with her 1989 album "All Hail the Queen." The single "Ladies First" marked her rise to fame. Megan Thee Stallion inducted Latifah, who accepted the award in person.

Celia Cruz, the queen of salsa, was the first member of the Hall of Fame who sang primarily in Spanish. She received the Early Influence Award posthumously. Cruz died in 2003 and was known for spreading Afro-Cuban sounds globally.

Fela Kuti was inducted as a recipient of the Early Influence Award. He was the first African-born solo artist to enter the Rock Hall. His music career spanned from the late 1950s up to the 1990s. He blended high-octane horn, jazz, and funk with Yoruba rhythms.

Gram Parsons was also inducted as a recipient of the Early Influence Award. He was arguably the most important figure in rock's turn toward country in the late 1960s and early '70s. Parsons died in 1973. He was inducted via video montage.

Ed Sullivan was honored with the Ahmet Ertegun Award for non-performers. He shaped youth culture by bringing artists like the Beatles and Elvis Presley to American television. Sullivan died in 1974 and was inducted via video montage.

The 70-year-old English rock singer Billy Idol will be inducted along with his longtime guitarist Steve Stevens. Idol had major hits through the 1980s with songs like "Dancing With Myself." His key songs also include "White Wedding" and "Eyes Without a Face."

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Oasis, led by brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher, represents the Brit-pop lords of the 1990s. The band brings a legacy of iconic anthems to the Hall of Fame. They were part of the 2026 induction class.

Joy Division and New Order received a rare joint induction due to their shared members and history. Joy Division was a dark and seminal post-punk band formed in 1976. Their key songs include "Love Will Tear Us Apart."

When lead singer Ian Curtis died in 1980, the remaining members formed New Order. Key songs by New Order include "Blue Monday" and "Bizarre Love Triangle." The two bands are deeply interconnected in rock history.

Iron Maiden led the new wave of British heavy metal. They became the quintessential metal band of the 1980s. Their key songs include "The Trooper," "Fear of the Dark," and "Run to the Hills." The band brings their heavy legacy to the 2026 class.

Rick Rubin, the 63-year-old producer, was instrumental to the popularization of hip-hop in the 1980s. He worked with the Beastie Boys, LL Cool J, and Run DMC. He founded the Def Jam Recordings label. Rubin also produced Johnny Cash's haunting final recordings in the 1990s.

Linda Creed, the late songwriter, entered the hall for helping to define the Philadelphia soul sound of the 1970s. She penned hits for the Stylistics, Teddy Pendergrass, and the Spinners. Creed died in 1986 at the age of 37.

Arif Mardin received the honor for his decades of work as a producer for Atlantic Records. He helped create the soul sound of Aretha Franklin. He also produced Hall & Oates, the Bee Gees, Chaka Khan, Diana Ross, and Cher. Mardin died in 2006.

Jimmy Miller was known for producing rock acts of the 1960s and 1970s. He produced Rolling Stones albums considered to represent their artistic peak. His key works include "Beggars Banquet" and "Sticky Fingers." He died in 1994 and received the Musical Excellence Award.

The induction ceremony highlighted the diverse global impact of rock and roll. It celebrated both established legends and new inductees who changed the music landscape. The 2026 class solidifies its place in music history.