Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2025 Nominees Include Mariah Carey, Chubby Checker, and the Black Crowes

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced its 2025 nominees, featuring a diverse list of artists who have made significant contributions to music history. The nominees include pop icons Mariah Carey and Cyndi Lauper, hip-hop pioneers OutKast, and iconic rock bands like the Black Crowes, Oasis, Soundgarden, and the White Stripes.

Mariah Carey, Chubby Checker , Cyndi Lauper, OutKast, and Phish are among the nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2025. The list includes two sets of musical brothers who have a history of both public feuds and recent reunions: the Black Crowes and Oasis. The Rock Hall revealed the 14 performer nominees on Wednesday, which also features Bad Company, Joe Cocker, Billy Idol, Joy Division/New Order, Maná, Soundgarden, and the White Stripes.

Eight of the nominees are appearing on the ballot for the first time: Bad Company, the Black Crowes, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Billy Idol, Maná, OutKast, and Phish. Two candidates this year, Carey and Checker, have had significant impacts on both the charts and popular culture. Carey boasts 19 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, while Checker's recording of “The Twist,” and subsequent “Let’s Twist Again” are considered among the most iconic songs in rock ‘n’ roll history. Oasis, a dominant British act in the 1990s, produced hits like “Wonderwall” and “Don’t Look Back in Anger.” Their sound was characterized by singalong rock choruses and the explosive chemistry between guitarist-songwriter Noel Gallagher and his brother Liam, the band’s vocalist. A parallel can be drawn to the American band the Black Crowes, who blend Southern boogie, a distinctive rhythmic stomp, blues harmonica, glam rock, and 1970s harmonies, evident from their debut album “Shake Your Money Maker.” For many years, singer Chris Robinson and his brother, guitarist Rich Robinson, were estranged. Lauper rose to prominence in the 1980s with hits like “Time After Time” and “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” and later won a Tony Award for “Kinky Boots.” OutKast, comprised of André 3000 and Big Boi, have six Grammy Awards and a reputation for pushing the boundaries of hip-hop. The 2025 inductees will be announced in late April, along with recipients of the Hall's special committee awards in the categories of musical influence, musical excellence, and the Ahmet Ertegun Non-Performer Award. Artists must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to being eligible for induction. The induction ceremony will be held in Los Angeles this fall. Nominees are voted on by over 1,200 artists, historians, and music industry professionals. The selection criteria encompass an artist’s impact on other musicians, the scope and longevity of their career and body of work, as well as their innovation and excellence in style and technique. Last year, Mary J. Blige, Cher, Foreigner, A Tribe Called Quest, Kool & The Gang, Ozzy Osbourne, Dave Matthews Band, and singer-guitarist Peter Frampton were all inducted





