Rock music revolutionized by groundbreaking hit songs

This news text discusses the evolution of rock music from the underground to mainstream popularity in the 1950s and 1960s. It highlights several hit songs by legendary artists who defied record labels' formulaic approach to songwriting, proving that unconventionality can lead to groundbreaking success.

Back in the 1950s and 60s, rock n roll music went from being underground to becoming mainstream and commercial. By the 1970s, record labels had a pretty clear idea of what they wanted from artists.

However, these artists were innovators, and they knew their songs were special, even if they didn't adhere to the "rules" of how to write a hit song. Queen did it with "Bohemian Rhapsody," a six-minute-long operatic rock piece they had been told was too long for airplay. The Doors wrote a 12-minute epic which wasn't a hit at the time, but later became a legendary masterpiece.

David Bowie's "Space Oddity" was a turning point in avant-garde rock, inspired by Stanley Kubrick's art. And then there's Led Zeppelin's "Whole Lotta Love," a song that proved groundbreaking not just in rock n roll but in the recording world as a whole





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Rock N Roll Music Industry Formulaic Formula Innovators Hit Songs Unconventionality Recording World Bohemian Rhapsody Led Zeppelin's Whole Lotta Love Led Zeppelin David Bowie's Space Oddity Music Freddie Mercury Brian May And Roger Taylor The Doors Queen

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