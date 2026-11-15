Phil Collins Inducted Into Rock Hall With Emotional Tribute From Oprah, U2, Wu-Tang Clan at Nov 14 Ceremony

Phil Collins, Luther Vandross, Wu Tang Clan, MC Lyte, Queen Latifah and Oasis were inducted into the Rock Hall of Fame on November 14, 2026, in Los Angeles.

Phil Collins received his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on November 14, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, delivering a tearful acceptance speech that moved the audience to its feet. The legendary musician walked onto the stage slowly using a pair of canes due to mobility issues, visibly emotional as his daughter watched from the crowd. Collins stated that he grew up simply wanting to play the drums and viewed his subsequent global fame as a happy accident. He remarked that he cannot believe how life has unfolded when looking back at his journey.

Travis Barker, the drummer for Blink-182, officially inducted Collins and praised his unprecedented dual stardom as both a drummer and a hit-making pop singer during the 1980s. Barker highlighted Collins' song In the Air Tonight as containing arguably the most badass drum fill of all time. He then played that exact fill on stage to demonstrate its significance before Cynthia Erivo performed a slowed-down, epic rendition of the song. Her performance brought the entire crowd to its feet in appreciation of the powerful musical arrangement.

Also read Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2026 Induction Ceremony to Proceed Despite Aviation Chaos

Oprah Winfrey made an unannounced appearance to induct the late R&B singer Luther Vandross, describing him as the maestro of the love song. She noted that he was once correctly named the top artist that people make love to, emphasizing the deep emotional impact of his music. Vandross passed away in 2005, leaving behind a rich catalog of soulful hits that defined the 1980s and 1990s. Winfrey stated that his passion and soul reached something deep inside the listener that they did not even know needed to be reached.

Singer Usher followed the induction by taking the stage to perform a sultry medley of Vandross hits. He included beloved tracks such as Here and Now and So Amazing in his performance, celebrating the late artist's legacy. Meanwhile, the Wu Tang Clan filled the stage with its ten current members to give a memorable acceptance speech. Comedian Chris Rock inducted the group, praising them for rewriting the rules of hip hop without the support of a big machine behind them.

Advertisement

The Wu Tang Clan performed a musical medley backed by a large jazz band, which included their hit C.R.E.A.M., Method Man, and the late member Ol Dirty Bastard's Shimmy Shimmy Ya. RZA, the group's leader, stated that they took Staten Island to the world and had a desire to conquer. He added that they wanted to make a mark on the industry and successfully achieved that goal. The performance had the crowd on its feet and dancing throughout the event.

MC Lyte became the first artist inducted into the hall, with hip hop star Remy Ma doing the honors. Remy Ma called MC Lyte one of the first women in hip hop to ensure there was room for the rest of us. MC Lyte described herself as a B-girl from Brooklyn who was just looking for a chance to inspire and motivate others. She did not perform at the moment of her induction but may be part of an ensemble later in the evening.

Queen Latifah was inducted later in the evening by Megan Thee Stallion, who stated that Latifah taught us to recognize royalty within ourselves. Latifah wore a leather crown that matched her leather trenchcoat and tie. She remarked that it is difficult enough being a woman in hip hop, let alone being a hip hopper in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She admitted that for a long time, she would not have believed this night was possible for her.

The two artists then took the stage together to perform a medley of their hits. They performed Latifah's U.N.I.T.Y. and Lyte's Ruffneck while members of the Wu Tang Clan and Chuck D of Public Enemy danced and rapped along in the audience. Latifah and Lyte entered the hall as recipients of the Early Influence Award along with posthumous nominees Gram Parsons, Fela Kuti, and Celia Cruz.

Advertisement

U2 served as the night's surprise opener, playing their new single Silencio. They were surrounded by dancers in riot squad gear with helmets and shields during the performance. The band then launched into their 1984 classic Pride In the Name of Love. Singer Bono alternately raised a peace sign and a fist while guitarist the Edge and the rest of the band played the song about Martin Luther King Jr.

Oasis, noted as the youngest of the inductees, did not show up for the ceremony. Guitarist Noel Gallagher was playing a gig back home in Britain, and his brother Liam Gallagher simply did not want to come. Actor and Oasis superfan Bob Odenkirk inducted the band, expressing surprise that anyone would be shocked by their absence. He praised their bangers that make you sing along even before you finish hearing them for the first time.

Singer-songwriter Stephen Wilson Jr. gave an acoustic rendition of the hit song Wonderwall to honor the group. His performance served as a musical tribute despite the band's physical absence. Singer Sade and her band were also inducted by singer Andra Day. Singer Sienna Spiro celebrated the group by performing their beloved hit Smooth Operator. Sade decided to skip the induction, continuing the trend of notable absences.

Iron Maiden was set to be inducted later in the evening but was on tour in Australia at the time of the ceremony. Key members of New Order, who were getting a joint induction with their previous incarnation Joy Division, were also out for health reasons. The show took place in Los Angeles for the second straight year, with organizers saying it will be here more often while still rotating to New York and Cleveland, where the actual hall resides. After streaming the ceremony live the past few years, the Rock Hall returned to its previous model, where the public will not see it until an edited version airs on ABC and Disney+ on December 9.