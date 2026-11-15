U2 Opens Rock Hall Ceremony With Surprise Performance as Inductees Celebrate

Phil Collins, Billy Idol, and Wu-Tang Clan join the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. U2 opened while Red Hot Chili Peppers dressed as Rick Rubin in a star-studded show.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame celebrated its latest class of inductees with a star-studded induction ceremony held on Saturday night at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles. The event honored a diverse group of musical pioneers including Phil Collins, Billy Idol, the Wu-Tang Clan, Queen Latifah, MC Lyte, and Peter Hook of Joy Division and New Order. While legendary acts such as Oasis, Sade, and Iron Maiden were also inducted into the hall, they did not make an appearance at the live ceremony. The 2026 induction class also included Luther Vandross, with Oprah Winfrey delivering a heartfelt tribute to the late singer. Neil Young, Bob Odenkirk, Travis Barker, and Megan Thee Stallion brought star power and historical context to the celebratory speeches throughout the evening.

The evening began with a high-energy surprise performance from the Irish rock band U2, who delivered an opening set that included tracks from their latest album and their classic hit Pride (In the Name of Love). The band performed Surrounded by dancers dressed as riot cops, setting a dramatic tone for the night with choreography that kicked off the show in true Rock Hall fever dream fashion. They performed Silencio from their new album Carnaval de Luz before following up with the hit. It is notable that the band, not obviously connected to this year's class, secured two distinct performance slots during the show, highlighting their significant influence on the current rock landscape.

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The ceremony also featured a unique tribute from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, who performed dressed as legendary producer Rick Rubin. Members Flea and Anthony Kiedis wore long white hair, white beards, and orange-tinted sunglasses to mimic Rubin. Their performance included an interrupted rendition of one of their songs due to a technical issue with the bass, adding an unexpected moment of humor to the formal proceedings. The song comes to an abrupt stop because there wasn't any bass coming through during the first verse, showcasing a raw and unpolished side of the iconic rock group.

Neil Young delivered a poignant speech while reviewing a legal pad, listing iconic artists such as Tom Petty, Johnny Cash, Adele, and the Chicks to illustrate Rick Rubin's profound impact on the recording industry. Young described the studio environment as a sacred space that should be protected from business pressures, a sentiment Rubin echoed with his brief but powerful statement: Can not kill rock and roll. This minimalist approach contrasted with the more detailed tributes given by other speakers, with Young at times looking down at an audience full of music execs while talking about the sanctity of the recording studio.

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Phil Collins addressed the audience while acknowledging his recent medical challenges, joking about his condition and thanking his assistant and family members. He also dispelled rumors about his retirement, stating clearly that he has not heard the last of him regarding future tours and performances. He shouted out his assistant, without whom he says he would be in a box, and his ex-wives and their kids. His speech was followed by a heartfelt tribute from his peers, emphasizing his lasting legacy in the music industry and his continued relevance despite his health struggles.

The Wu-Tang Clan took the stage to accept their induction, with Chris Rock delivering an induction speech that highlighted the group's cultural impact beyond music. Rock noted that the nine members built a whole world defined by their slang, attitude, and fashion choices. RZA ran down a long list of the record execs who have worked with the group, and even shouted out their legal team. In contrast, Method Man thanked his family with a humorous remark about loving them like cooked food, while Inspectah Deck noted he was having a ball and had partied with Billy Idol.

Queen Latifah and MC Lyte shared a moment of mutual respect, with Latifah crediting Lyte for inspiring her career. Lyte offered practical advice to the audience, suggesting they build multiple streams of income because one is not enough. The two rappers performed a medley of Ladies First, showcasing their enduring friendship and influence on female empowerment in hip-hop. Their performance featured cameos from other notable artists, including Megan Thee Stallion, who joined them on stage for the medley-closer. This collaboration highlighted the cross-generational appeal and enduring influence of female artists in the hip-hop genre.

Billy Idol made sure guitarist Steve Stevens got his flowers too during his induction, noting that Idol turned a fist pump into a philosophy. Idol gave a motivational induction speech, telling his younger fans to find out who they are and be it. He concluded by stating he was going to party with the Wu-Tang Clan. After Idol and Stevens performed Rebel Yell, Gwen Stefani joined them for Eyes Without a Face, which she said she remembered hearing out of every boombox on the beach in 1984. Idol's speech emphasized authenticity and self-acceptance as core tenets of rock and roll.

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The induction of Joy Division and New Order by Trent Reznor became a new wave dance party at the Peacock Theater. Deftones and Lauren Mayberry of Churches performed on Joy Division's Love Will Tear Us Apart and New Order's Bizarre Love Triangle that had the audience up and dancing. Peter Hook reflected on the wild fifty years of his career, acknowledging the highs and lows. He gave a plug to his group, Peter Hook and the Light, which he noted plays both Joy Division and New Order songs, ensuring the legacy of the post-punk pioneers continues to thrive.

The evening highlighted the loud absences of several inducted acts. Bob Odenkirk, on hand to induct Oasis, said he played their songs every day before going on set as Saul Goodman. Country-rock singer Stephen Wilson Jr. turned Wonderwall into an Appalachian death march in tribute. Since British metal icons Iron Maiden were on tour in Australia, they did not perform. In their place, a supergroup featuring Metallica's Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo, John 5, Brad Wilk, and St. Vincent performed The Trooper. Jack Black, clad in a Maiden shirt, jumped in on the chorus after giving the induction speech, adding a comedic touch to the heavy metal tribute.

The ceremony concluded with a historic collaboration between Aerosmith and Run-DMC, who closed the night with a powerful performance that honored their shared history in rock and hip-hop. Public Enemy's Chuck D introduced this as a historic attempt to be badass and funky at the same time. Travis Barker and Cynthia Erivo also delivered a standout cover of Phil Collins' In the Air Tonight, further emphasizing the cross-generational appeal of the inducted artists. The full event will air on ABC on December 8, with streaming availability on Hulu and Disney+ the following day. The night served as a comprehensive celebration of rock history, bringing together legends from various genres to honor those who have shaped the musical landscape.

Fans can expect to see more highlights and behind-the-scenes moments as the broadcasts approach their release dates. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame continues to be a premier destination for honoring musical legacy, with this year's ceremony delivering a mix of surprise performances, heartfelt tributes, and powerful musical moments. The event successfully bridged gaps between different generations and genres, from post-punk to hip-hop to heavy metal. The induction of Luther Vandross by Oprah Winfrey added a soulful dimension to the evening, with Usher performing a musical tribute medley of Vandross's greatest hits. The ceremony proved that music remains a powerful force for connection and celebration.