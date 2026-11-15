Rock Hall of Fame 2026 Inducts 18 Acts Including Phil Collins and Wu-Tang Clan

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted 18 musical icons, including Phil Collins, Wu-Tang Clan, and Queen Latifah, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles for the 2026 class.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has officially inducted its 2026 class of 18 musical luminaries at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. This prestigious ceremony honored artists who became eligible 25 years after their first music release. The event celebrated a diverse range of genres, from 1980s pop and hip-hop to salsa and rock.

Phil Collins and Wu-Tang Clan Honored in Los Angeles

Phil Collins received induction for his solo career, joining the hall as a member of Genesis in the past. The 75-year-old English singer, songwriter, and drummer achieved massive success with 1980s hits like "Against All Odds," "One More Night," and "You'll Be in My Heart." Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker inducted Collins, performing the famous drum fill while Cynthia Erivo sang "In the Air Tonight" as a tribute.

Also read Queen Latifah Honored as Early Influence at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2026 Induction Ceremony

The Wu-Tang Clan, an epic hip-hop coalition from Staten Island, was also inducted. The group features RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killa, and the late Ol' Dirty Bastard. Since their 1993 debut album "Enter the Wu-Tang," they have been innovators in the genre. Chris Rock inducted the group, who performed a medley including "C.R.E.A.M." and Ol' Dirty Bastard's "Shimmy Shimmy Ya" backed by a jazz band.

Vandross and Sade Recognized for Cultural Impact

Luther Vandross was honored as one of the definitive voices of the 1980s and '90s with his velvet-voiced love songs. The R&B singer died in 2005, leaving behind classics like "Never Too Much," "Dance With My Father," and "I'd Rather." Oprah Winfrey inducted Vandross, followed by a medley of his songs performed by Usher, including "Here and Now" and "So Amazing." His legacy remains a cornerstone of smooth R&B.

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Sade, the British band led by Nigerian-born singer Sade Adu, was inducted for blending jazz, R&B, and sophisti-pop in the 1980s. Although she did not appear in person, singer Andra Day accepted the honor on her behalf. Sienna Spiro performed their biggest hit, "Smooth Operator," alongside other tracks like "No Ordinary Love," "Like a Tattoo," and "Kiss of Life." The band remains a significant influence on soul and pop music.

Early Influence Awards for MC Lyte and Queen Latifah

MC Lyte, a trailblazing Brooklyn rapper, received the Early Influence Award for her work in the late 1980s. She became the first female rapper to release a full solo album, "Lyte as a Rock," bringing political consciousness to hip-hop. Rapper Remy Ma inducted MC Lyte, who accepted the honor in person. Her key tracks include "Keep on Keepin' On," "Cold Rock a Party," and "Ruffneck." Her contributions paved the way for future female artists in the genre.

Queen Latifah, the New Jersey-born rapper, also received the Early Influence Award. She achieved unprecedented success at age 19 with her 1989 album "All Hail the Queen" and the single "Ladies First." Her impactful songs include "U.N.I.T.Y.," "Ladies First," and "When You're Good to Mama." Latifah's work broke barriers for female rappers and established her as a major cultural figure. Her induction highlights the evolution of hip-hop's role in society.

Sade and Ed Sullivan Shape Rock History

Ed Sullivan was honored with the Ahmet Ertegun Award for shaping rock and roll and youth culture. He brought the Beatles, Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, James Brown, and the Doors to American living rooms. Sullivan consistently featured Black artists despite network pressure to keep television segregated. He died in 1974 and was inducted via a video montage. His show remains a pivotal moment in music television history.

Celia Cruz, the queen of salsa, was inducted as the first member of the Hall of Fame who sang primarily in Spanish. The Havana-born singer was an innovator of Afro-Cuban sounds and one of the most popular Latin artists of the 20th century. She died in 2003, leaving behind hits like "Vasos Vacíos," "La Vida Es Un Carnaval," and "El Último Adiós." Her influence on Latin music is immeasurable and continues to inspire new generations.

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Billy Idol, Oasis, and Iron Maiden Set for Induction

Billy Idol, the 70-year-old English rock singer, will be inducted along with his longtime guitarist Steve Stevens. Idol had major hits through the 1980s, including "Dancing With Myself," "White Wedding," and "Eyes Without a Face." His punk-coded style and enduring popularity have made him a rock icon. The induction ceremony celebrates his significant contributions to the genre.

Oasis, the Brit-pop lords of the 1990s, are led by feuding brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher. Their key songs include "Wonderwall," "Live Forever," and "Don't Look Back in Anger." The band defined a generation of music with their anthemic sound. Their induction marks a celebration of British alternative rock history.

Joy Division, New Order, and Fela Kuti Complete the Class

Joy Division and New Order will receive a rare joint induction due to their shared members and history. Joy Division formed in 1976 as a seminal post-punk band. After lead singer Ian Curtis died in 1980, the remaining members formed New Order. Key songs include "Love Will Tear Us Apart," "Blue Monday," and "Bizarre Love Triangle." Their story is one of resilience and musical evolution.

Iron Maiden, the scorching rock band, led the new wave of British heavy metal in the 1980s. They became the quintessential metal band with hits like "The Trooper," "Fear of the Dark," and "Run to the Hills." Their induction honors their lasting impact on heavy metal music. The band's legacy is secured in rock history.

Fela Kuti, the Nigerian saxophonist and activist, was born in 1938 in colonial Nigeria. His music career spanned from the late 1950s to the 1990s. He created a signature blend of high-octane horn, jazz, and funk with Yoruba rhythms. His work as a bandleader and progenitor of Afrobeat has influenced global music. His induction recognizes his cultural and political significance.