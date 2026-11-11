Rock climber in critical condition after falling about 60 feet in Diamond Fork Canyon

One person was hospitalized after a rappelling accident in Diamond Fork Canyon Tuesday afternoon.

A Spanish Fork firetruck is pictured at the scene of a serious fall in Diamond Fork Canyon on Tuesday. One person was hospitalized after a rappelling accident in Diamond Fork Canyon Tuesday afternoon.

SPANISH FORK — One person was hospitalized after a rappelling accident in Diamond Fork Canyon Tuesday afternoon. According to Spanish Fork Fire & EMS, a woman fell approximately 60 feet while rock climbing at 12:50 p.m. The Utah County Sheriff's Office added that the victim was an experienced climber in her 40s. A Spanish Fork ambulance then responded to the scene, providing medical care and stabilizing the climber.

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They were then taken to the hospital via medical helicopter in critical condition. A medical helicopter is pictured at the scene of a serious fall in Diamond Fork Canyon on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. Spanish Fork Fire & EMS, Utah County Sheriff Search and Rescue, the Utah County Sheriff's Office, Central Utah 911 and AirLife Utah all responded to the incident. Police investigate whether burned Ohio State University students were victims of hazing