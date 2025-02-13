Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Announces 2025 Nominees

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has unveiled a star-studded list of nominees for the 2025 induction ceremony, featuring a mix of established legends and rising stars. The nominations highlight the rich history and ongoing evolution of rock and roll.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has unveiled a list of nominees for the 2025 induction ceremony, featuring a diverse range of artists who have left an indelible mark on music. This year's lineup includes eight first-time nominees: The Black Crowes, Billy Idol, and OutKast, among others. Each nominee has been carefully selected for their significant contributions to the world of rock and roll, shaping the sounds and trends that have influenced generations of musicians.

The selection process is a testament to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's commitment to recognizing the breadth and depth of musical innovation. John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, emphasized the importance of honoring artists who have created their own unique sounds and left a lasting impact on the music landscape. He stated, 'This remarkable list of nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors and celebrates. Continuing in the true spirit of Rock & Roll, these artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps.'The 2025 inductees will be revealed in late April, followed by the Induction Ceremony, scheduled to take place in Los Angeles this fall. This annual event is a highly anticipated celebration of the enduring legacy of rock and roll, bringing together music legends, industry professionals, and fans from around the world





cleveland19news / 🏆 70. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME NOMINEES INDUCTION 2025 MUSIC LEGENDS ARTISTS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame folk-rock legend to play intimate Alabama venueConcert is set for late February in Baldwin County theater.

Read more »

Maná Makes History as First Spanish-Language Rock Band Nominated for Rock & Roll Hall of FameMexican rock legends Maná become the first Spanish-language rock band to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The band dedicates the honor to immigrants and shares its journey of musical dreams fueled by global rock inspirations.

Read more »

Maná Makes History as First Spanish-Language Rock Band Nominated for Rock & Roll Hall of FameLegendary Spanish-language rock band Maná has been nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, marking a historic achievement. This recognition places them alongside 13 other esteemed nominees and highlights their enduring impact on music.

Read more »

Maná is the first Spanish-language rock band nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of FameNicole Acevedo is a reporter for NBC Latino.

Read more »

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Announces 2025 Nominees: Mariah Carey, OutKast, Oasis, and MoreThe Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has unveiled its list of nominees for the 2025 induction ceremony, featuring a diverse lineup of iconic artists spanning multiple genres. From pop superstars like Mariah Carey to hip-hop pioneers OutKast, rock legends like Oasis and the Black Crowes, and genre-defining acts like Phish and Cyndi Lauper, the nominees represent the broad spectrum of musical influence that defines rock & roll.

Read more »

Soundgarden Nominated For Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for Third TimeSoundgarden and other musical icons have been nominated for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. This year's list includes a mix of veteran artists like Chubby Checker and newly eligible bands like The Black Crowes and OutKast.

Read more »