Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2026 Induction Ceremony Honors Wu-Tang Clan, Phil Collins, and More Icons

A comprehensive look at the 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, featuring performances by the Wu-Tang Clan, MC Lyte, and Usher, and the induction of legendary artists including Phil Collins, Siouxsie Sioux, and Rick Rubin, celebrating their profound contributions to music history.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, held on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, served as a monumental celebration of musical legacy, honoring a diverse array of artists who have shaped the sonic landscape of modern music.

The event was not merely a presentation of awards but a vibrant showcase of performances that bridged generations and genres, from hip-hop to punk, rock to R&B. The night was marked by high-energy tributes and emotional acceptances, highlighting the enduring impact of these induterees on global culture. Among the most anticipated moments was the induction of the Wu-Tang Clan, a group that revolutionized hip-hop with their unique martial arts-themed branding and gritty, innovative sound.

Advertisement

The eight members, including Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, GZA, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killa, and the late Ol' Dirty Bastard, performed a powerful medley of their greatest hits, such as