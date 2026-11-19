The last few weeks have been 'extremely hard' for Iris Davila after her husband, Alaa Duisat, was detained by federal agents while pumping gas at a Rochester gas station.

Iris Davila holds a framed photo of herself and her husband, Alaa Duisat, on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. Davila is calling for her husband's release after he was detained by federal immigration agents in Rochester earlier this month.

Batavia, N.Y. — The last few weeks have been "extremely hard" for Iris Davila after her husband, Alaa Duisat, was detained by federal agents while pumping gas at a Rochester gas station. Davila said Duisat was detained two weeks ago. She spoke with 13WHAM while visiting him at the federal immigration detention center in Batavia.

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According to Davila, Duisat is a Swedish citizen who moved to the United States in 2022. The couple married in October 2023. Davila acknowledged her husband entered the country under a visa waiver program that allowed him to stay for 90 days and remained beyond that period.

However, she said he has been working toward obtaining a green card.

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"Really, he got a lot of anxiety. He got a lotta depressed anxiety for the situation. Really, it's not OK inside," Davila said. His detention comes amid growing scrutiny of federal immigration enforcement in the Rochester region, including the recent arrests of Mount Morris restaurant owner Din Zhao Lin and SUNY Brockport IT worker German Machado.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said she has raised concerns about those arrests with federal officials, including Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

"I had a very serious conversation with Secretary Mullen about this exact individual, and it is so sad what has happened to this, you know, someone working in IT at Brockport," Hochul said. "I mean, this is not what you expect when you show up to work. ""Go after the worst of the worst. But the vast majority of people who've been detained have been law abiding their entire time here," she said.

"Many have been here for 30 years, and we're just really challenging this whole proposition. " Hochul has also raised concerns about an expansion of the ICE detention facility in Batavia, where Duisat is being held. The governor is demanding more information about the project following reports that temporary structures could house up to 100 women as winter approaches. ICE says it is working to expand detention capacity as part of President Donald Trump's immigration enforcement efforts.

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Davila said she recognizes her husband overstayed his authorized visit but remains hopeful they can be reunited.

"He's in a lot of pain, my husband inside, and not only for me," she said. "It's a situation for a lot people like my husband here. He's got a lot a family.

"13WHAM reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for information about Duisat's detention but has not received a response.