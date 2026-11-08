Rochester voters respond to the Midterm Election Results

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) With Democrats poised to take control of Congress after the midterm elections, some Rochester voters are calling for elected leaders to m

Town supervisor seats flip in Gates, Rush following Election Day “We had a massive blue wave across the entire country and locally here in Rochester,” said Lisle Coleman of Rochester.

“We have to pressure the people who just got into office and the new supermajority we have in the state legislature in order to get some things done and deliver for working families. ” Affordability was a top concern for several voters interviewed, with the price of fuel still high and costs rising for food, housing and health care.

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“I’m concerned locally. You know, about the cost of living for folks, being able to afford groceries, being able to afford gas here, and and that’s what I’m hoping,” said Lori Caufield, who voted in the election. Not everyone in Rochester was pleased with the election outcome. Courtney Hibbert, who lives in Rochester, said, “Yeah, I mean, I’m not happy with the results, but I didn’t pay that close attention.

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I don’t usually vote in the midterms. ” Annette Dooher of Rochester said she was also motivated by affordability concerns and worries about cuts to federally subsidized health care programs.

“Well, I just hope that the Democrats can together they can all do something to get us back to where we were, so you know we can afford to live again comfortably, and they can do something about. They’re cutting benefit programs, Medicaid, looking at Medicare to cut. These things need to be stopped,” Dooher said. The 120th Congress will convene on Jan. 3, with lawmakers returning to Capitol Hill as Congress enters the lame duck session. In New York, the next legislative session begins Jan. 6.