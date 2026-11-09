Rochester Voters Press Elected Leaders Amid Congressional Shift

With Democrats poised to take control of Congress following the midterm elections, some Rochester voters are calling on elected leaders to respond to the changing political landscape.

"The fact that we have a rich culture, which is the African, Taino Arawak, and the European Spanish influences, that's what makes it so unique," said Nydia Padilla-Rodriguez, the artistic director and founder of Borinquen Dance Theatre.

"So, we come in all colors, and we want to be able to continue sharing that diversity that's rich and dynamic. "Barn fire in Naples destroys property and farm equipment, according to sheriff's officeA woman faces charges following a fatal crash in Henrietta last month, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office announced Friday. Rochester, N.Y.

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With Democrats poised to take control of Congress after the midterm elections, some Rochester voters are calling for elected leaders to mBlack organizers in Mississippi’s Delta helped put Scott Colom within reach of a historic Senate win as officials continued counting ballots. Wayne County Sheriff Robert Milby weighed in on Wednesday's federal ruling in a joint lawsuit brought by 15 county sheriffs across New York state.