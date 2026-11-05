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Rochester News Roundup: Dark Comedy Preview, Federal Fraud Charges, Teen Detention, Elections, and Rental Crackdown

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Rochester News Roundup: Dark Comedy Preview, Federal Fraud Charges, Teen Detention, Elections, and Rental Crackdown
Rochester Theater · Federal Fraud · Vehicle Detention
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Local news from the Rochester area covers the preview of a dark-comedy play about adult relationships, federal charges against a Greece man for embezzling half a million dollars, the detention of two teens after a stolen vehicle crash, incoming election results for regional and state races, and action taken by the Town of Irondequoit against short-term rentals following large Halloween parties.

The dark-comedy play follows two friends who find unexpected comfort and and romantic complications when the brother of their dead roommate comes crashing into their lives.

Actor Tim Banning and Artistic Director Carl Del Buono joins ARC Rochester to preview what guests can expect with the upcoming show.

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"It's a story that resembles an honest portrayal of real, complicated, messy, adult relationships," says Del Buono. A 43-year-old Greece man is facing federal charges after allegedly stealing nearly half a million dollars from his employer through unauthorized credit card purchases. Two teenagers were detained after a stolen vehicle crashed while fleeing authorities Wednesday evening, according to the Rochester Police Department.

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Election results are coming in from races across the Rochester region and New York state, with several incumbents securing reelection. The Town of Irondequoit is taking action against two short-term rental properties after large Halloween parties prompted multiple police responses over the weekend.

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Rochester Theater Federal Fraud Vehicle Detention Election Results Short-Term Rentals

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