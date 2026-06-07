Rochester Hearing & Speech Center hosts Super Hear-O 5K and Fun Run Sunday at Seneca Park

Rochester Hearing & Speech Center’s Super Hear-O 5K returns Sunday at Seneca Park with Fleet Feet. Inclusive run, Super Kids’ Zone, sponsor exhibits, and superhero photo ops support “Communication for Life.”

Rochester, NY – The Rochester Hearing & Speech Center held its Super Hear-O 5K & Family Fun Run on Sunday at Seneca Park. Now in its third year and in partnership with Fleet Feet, the Super Hear-O 5K is an inclusive, family-friendly event for all ages and abilities.

This annual event features a Super Kids’ Zone filled with activities and exhibits from sponsors and local business partners, as well as appearances and photo opportunities with superheroes outfitted by Arlene’s Costumes. This fundraiser not only brings together serious runners, families and friends, but also celebrates the everyday "Hear-Os" who help others achieve RHSC’s nonprofit mission of “Communication for Life.

”Elderly Irondequoit couple dies in Sunday morning house fire Elderly Irondequoit couple died in a Sunday morning house fire that began in a bedroom. Crews arrived within 10 minutes; multiple departments responded. Cause under investigation; neighbors cite health issues. Missing 20-year-old college student from Alabama found dead in Japan, family says A 20-year-old college student who disappeared during a family vacation in Japan has was found dead after an intensive search, his family announced.

Four motorcyclists were hurt on I-90 in Henrietta after an SUV towing a boat struck two bikes. Two riders were trapped under the boat. All were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, and state police are investigating.





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