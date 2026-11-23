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Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department is fighting a fourth-alarm fire at the old Hawkeye building on St. Paul Street. Howard Villegas, the Rochester Fire Department's Public Information Officer, says the call came in about an hour ago.

He says the fire is contained, but crews will be on scene for a few hours. SUNY Brockport employee Germán Machado is back with his family after weeks in ICE custody in Batavia, released on $25K bond. His arrest drew union support and Gov. Hochul’s calls, but his immigration case continues.

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Dirt bike rider killed in Rochester crash A man died after his electric dirt bike collided with another vehicle on Rochester's northeast side on Friday evening, according to police. Pedestrian in critical but stable condition after crash on Inner Loop A pedestrian remained hospitalized in critical but stable condition after being struck by a car Saturday evening on Rochester’s Inner Loop, according to New York State Police. State police said the crash happened Nov. 21,