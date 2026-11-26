Sometimes, it takes a scare to remind us just how precious the moments we often take for granted can be.

Members of the family pose for a group photo. After navigating a heart attack, triple bypass surgery and a stroke, the family says it no longer takes its time together for granted.

Rochester, N.Y. — Sometimes, it takes a scare to remind us just how precious the moments we often take for granted can be. A sudden severe pain sent longtime Rochester Regional Health nurse Amy Scarsella to the hospital, where doctors discovered something terrifying.

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"In August of 2022, I woke up in the middle of the night with some pretty severe back pain, and ended up having to stay here for a couple of days," Scarsella explained. "I had an 8-month-old daughter at home at the time who I just wanted to get home to. " Amy Scarsella smiles and gives a thumbs-up from a hospital bed after surviving a heart attack in August 2022.