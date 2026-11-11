900 + ofcom Complaints Over Big Brother Final Sparks Lawsuit Against ITV Over 'Racist Tweets' Scandal

The Big Brother finale has prompted 925 formal complaints over winner Rochelle Rackham's alleged racist history, while ex‑contestant Trish Balusa sues the broadcaster for negligent vetting and double‑standard treatment in a call for better duty of care and accountability for all reality‑TV participants.

The live finale of the popular reality competition series generated a surge of public backlash that has now reached the television regulator, with 925 viewers submitting formal complaints after the controversial victory of Rochelle Rackham.

Rackham, 57, was ultimately declared the champion by a narrow margin of 0.03 percent, securing 37.65 per cent of the public vote compared with runner‑up Twinks, who closely followed with 36.62 per cent.

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The heat of the moment began earlier in the day when the tabloid Daily Mail revealed a trove of old social media posts dating back several years in which Rackham was said to have used language that many described as racist and hateful.

The revelation prompted a wave of outrage among viewers who felt that the broadcaster had failed in its duty of care to ensure that contestants met basic standards of conduct before being allowed to appear on live television.

The regulator, Ofcom, confirmed that the complaints largely centred on the decision to crown Rackham champion, with many viewers arguing that she had violated the program's code of fairness and had not been properly vetted.

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In addition to the 925 signatures against the final itself, a separate special episode called the 'reunion' produced to recap the season generated an additional 59 complaints.

Ofcom's statement said these complaints were linked to alleged bullying, describing incidents in which Rackham allegedly called a fellow housemate a 'nasty piece of work' and used profane language.

Former contestant Trish Balusa has filed a lawsuit against ITV over the 'racist tweets' scandal.

Balusa, who now works as a keynote speaker and social justice advocate, has accused ITV of double standards following Rackham's win.

Trish, 35, is seeking a six-figure settlement, alleging that there was deliberate misrepresentation of the scope of social media vetting conducted prior to her participation in Big Brother, and she has been left in 'psychological turmoil' as a result.

"I've always been driven by injustice when it happens to others," she said. "Trying to survive my experience with ITV forced me to turn that same advocacy towards myself, because I'm worthy of fighting for too.

I realise that asking for change behind closed doors had no impact, so I brought this claim, because broadcasters must be held accountable for their part in the trauma participants experience.

"I may be at the centre of this, but it isn't only about me," she continued. "Reality TV needs structured, consistent duty of care policies that apply equally to everyone.

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Executives and production teams also need extensive training. They remain faceless, but their decisions have the biggest knock-on effect, and it's participants who are left to face the public's rage.

"Time and again, we've seen microaggressions toward some communities used as entertainment, while other groups are protected,

"Things have to change so every reality TV participant gets the protection, opportunities, grace and duty of care they deserve."

In the wake of the backlash, a former contestant named Trish Balusa - who participated in the 2023 reboot and was eliminated by a public vote a week before the finale - announced a lawsuit against the programme's broadcasters and producers, including ITV plc, Banijay UK Productions Limited and Initial TV.

The Big Brother reunion show sparked a further 59 complaints. The broadcasting watchdog said they related to 'alleged bullying behaviour between the housemates'.

The one-off episode saw Rochelle call her rival Johanne a 'nasty piece of work', to which Johanne replied: 'Who are you calling a nasty piece of work?' Rochelle also told her: 'You have a f*****g screw loose!'

Trish Balusa, 35, has become a social justice advocate, speaking out about her own experiences on the show and calling for better protections for reality TV contestants.