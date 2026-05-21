Rochelle Humes Warns That Luxury Goods are No Longer Safe in 'Lawless London'

Rochelle Humes has expressed her concern about the rising crime rates in London, specifically mentioning the increase in phone snatching and high-end jewelry robberies. Despite showcasing her own expensive jewelry collection, Rochelle fears that it may not be worth it to own luxury items in the current London climate. Her comments come amid a surge in violent robberies at high-end stores across the city.

Rochelle Humes has spoken out about ' Lawless London ' and the crime epidemic , saying: You can't wear a Rolex in London any more. Despite insisting: Its too scary to have anything nice these days, her proclamations about the capital come after The Saturdays star, 37, was spotted with an eye-popping £442,589 worth of jewellery on both wrists and hands.

Rochelles jewellery hoard proves she has a passion for the luxuries in life. She is frequently seen with designer wares, including Chanel handbags and lavish outfits while Marvin was also seen in trendy clothes including a Loewe coord. Her comments come as crime continues to rise in the capital, with Phone Snatching becoming increasingly more frequent.

Tens of thousands of mobile phones were stolen in London last year - equivalent to one taken every nine minutes, it was reported in March. More than 224,000 phones have been reported stolen in London over the past four years, but the total will likely be higher given not all phone thefts are reported.

The Met launched a huge fightback against the crime - and last year marked the first fall in phone thefts since it launched its dashboard data in February 2022. phone snatching is just one of many problems facing London. The couple are often seen in swanky ensembles Rochelles Arm Candy - Van Cleef & Arpels Vintage Alhambra bracelet, 5 motifs 18K yellow gold, Carnelian - £3,780 - Cartier LOVE Classic Pavéd 18ct Yellow-Gold And 4.04ct Brilliant-Cut Diamond Bracelet - £55,500 - Cartier Juste un Clou 18ct yellow-gold and 0.58ct diamond bracelet - £12,800 - Bvlgari Serpenti Tubogas 35mm Ladies Watch Diamond - £70,000 - Oura Ring in gold - £499 - Oval diamond engagement ring - estimated at £300,000.

In recent months, organised gangs have carried out a string of brazen robberies at high-end stores including Rolex, Yves Saint Laurent and several independent jewellers. The gangs are often seen using sledgehammers, stolen vehicles and motorbikes to smash their way inside before fleeing with luxury goods. CCTV footage from a number of incidents has captured thieves ramming SUVs through storefronts, shattering display windows and clearing shelves of expensive watches, handbags and jewellery within minutes.

Earlier this year, hammer-wielding raiders targeted family-run jeweller Gregory & Co in Richmond, west London, while another gang smashed into Sultan Jewellery in Shepherd’s Bush before escaping with high-value items. She was joined on the trip by her Love Island star sister Sophie Piper Luxury fashion house Yves Saint Laurent’s Bond Street store was also hit after masked thieves drove a vehicle through the shopfront and stole designer handbags worth tens of thousands of pounds.

Meanwhile, the Bucherer Rolex Boutique at One Hyde Park in Knightsbridge was targeted by a gang on motorbikes who stormed the store and fled with luxury watches in a raid lasting just minutes. The incidents have fuelled growing concern among shop owners and residents, with many warning that violent smash-and-grab robberies are becoming increasingly common across the capital





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Rochelle Humes Lawless London Crime Epidemic Luxury Goods Phone Snatching High-End Jewelry Robberies

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Rochelle Humes expresses fear of London crime epidemic as seen in eye-popping £442,589 jewellery collectionThe Saturdays star Rochelle Humes displayed her collection of high-end jewels during a Miami trip, including a £3,780 Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet, a £68,300 Cartier duo of bangles, a £70,000 Bvlgari Serpenti Tubogas watch, a £499 Oura ring, and her £300,000 engagement ring. Humes raised her concerns about the crime situation in London.

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