Rochelle Humes Slams Influencers Who Cry For Social Media Attention

TV presenter Rochelle Humes has spoken out against the trend of influencers crying for social media attention, describing it as 'performative' and too 'personal'.

Rochelle Humes has taken a swipe against online 'influencers' who film themselves crying as they react to sad news, describing it as 'performative' and too 'personal'.

The TV presenter, who has three children with her husband Marvin Humes, has expressed her dislike for the trend where influencers share confessional videos to win sympathy and attract new followers. Rochelle, 37, questioned whether this type of content feels 'performative' and whether it's a sign of privilege to think that one should cry for strangers online. She also suggested that consuming such content feels like interrupting something personal.

Binky Felstead was previously at the centre of a controversy when a baker revealed that she had been asked to make a cake for her son's birthday in exchange for online promotion. Now, Rochelle has spoken out against the trend of influencers crying for social media. In related news, Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones, the daughter of Lord Snowdon and grandchild of Princess Margaret, is showing real creative zest with her bespoke jewellery brand, Matita.

She has designed a salvaged sea bamboo necklace, which is a refreshing change from the usual luxury items associated with the royal family. In other news, Lucy Powell, who was sacked by Sir Keir Starmer from his Cabinet last September, has won Labour's deputy leadership, defeating his preferred candidate, Bridget Phillipson.

However, she has ruled out seeking the top job if Starmer is forced out, saying she wants to spend more time with her children. Amanda Barrie, who played Alma Halliwell in Coronation Street for 15 years, is distressed by how grisly the soap has become, with more than 20 violent deaths in the past 23 years compared to just five in the first 43 years.

Felicity Kendal, who will be turning 80 this year, plans to add to her collection of tattoos, including a small star on her left foot and two feathers wrapped around a crescent moon above her right ankle





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Rochelle Humes Influencers Social Media Binky Felstead Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones Lucy Powell Amanda Barrie Felicity Kendal

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