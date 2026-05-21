Rochelle Humes raises alarm on 'Lawless London' with social media posts

Rochelle Humes highlighted the escalating crime situation in London and advised residents not to wear valuable jewelry due to the rampant theft. Her remarks came after she shared a gallery of expensive jewels she was adorned with on a recent trip to Miami.

Rochelle Humes sparked a debate with her remarks about a 'dangerous' city, London, pointing out the increased crime rates and advising not to wear expensive jewelry, while showcasing a bountiful collection of high-end jewels in her latest social media posts.

Figures show a rise in mobile phone thefts in the city, and she added to the concern by sharing her experience of observing robberies in swanky stores. The Met Police launched a major campaign against such activities after the fall in phone thefts and the incidents led the public to worry about an escalation of violent smash-and-grab robberies across London





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Lawless London Increased Crime Rates Mobile Phone Thefts Rigorous Anti-Crime Measures Robberies At Luxurious Stores

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Rochelle Humes expresses fear of London crime epidemic as seen in eye-popping £442,589 jewellery collectionThe Saturdays star Rochelle Humes displayed her collection of high-end jewels during a Miami trip, including a £3,780 Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet, a £68,300 Cartier duo of bangles, a £70,000 Bvlgari Serpenti Tubogas watch, a £499 Oura ring, and her £300,000 engagement ring. Humes raised her concerns about the crime situation in London.

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