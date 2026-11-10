Rochelle Fleming-Finney, First Choice Disco Soul Co-Founder, Dies at 72

Rochelle Fleming-Finney, co-founder and lead vocalist of Philadelphia disco soul group First Choice, died November 5, 2026, at age 72 in Philadelphia.

Rochelle Fleming-Finney, the co-founder and lead vocalist of the Philadelphia disco soul group First Choice, died on November 5, 2026, at the age of 72 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The death was announced on the singer's Instagram page over the weekend, in a message that described her as the founder of the R&B group First Choice and said she brought light, laughter and love to the world.

The announcement said that services to celebrate Fleming-Finney's life would be shared at a later date. The family thanked supporters for their messages during what the post called a difficult time. A photo of Fleming-Finney performing with the trio at the Chicago Stadium in Chicago, Illinois, on June 21, 1979, accompanied coverage of the news.

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First Choice Early Years and Chart Hits

First Choice scored its first hit in 1973 with an early disco track that reached No. 11 on the Billboard R&B chart. The group's origins trace back to Philadelphia, where Fleming-Finney was born on February 11, 1954.

Fleming-Finney formed her first vocal group in high school, called the Debonettes, alongside fellow singers Annette Guest and Wardell Piper. The group later changed its name to First Choice while its members were still students at Overbrook High School in Philadelphia.

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The early single showed the sound that would soon define the genre, with syncopated bass, yearning vocals, a string section and a beat listeners could dance to. After the addition of a singer named Jones, the group earned its first legitimate chart success with the string-soaked title track from its sophomore release, The Player, which peaked at No. 7 on the R&B chart.

Warner Bros. Years and Enduring Sampling Legacy

After Jones departed, First Choice moved from Philly Groove to Warner Bros. Records following two albums on the label. The group released its third album in 1976, which included disco chart staples such as First Choice Theme and Ain't He Bad and Are You Ready For Me.

The group continued to score hits through the mid-to-late 1970s, including Doctor Love, Guilty and Let No Man Put Asunder. First Choice split in 1980, but its recordings continued to circulate among later generations of musicians and producers.

The group's influence extended into later decades through sampling. Its music has been used on dance tracks and remixes by artists including UGK, Liquid Crystal, Special Ed, 2Pac, House of Pain and Nitzer Ebb, and Mary J. Blige also covered one of its songs. Kaytranada sampled Love Thang on his 2019 single 10%, which won a best dance recording Grammy Award in 2021.

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Solo Career, Reunions and Final Tribute

Fleming-Finney continued to perform as a solo artist after First Choice disbanded, releasing the singles Love Itch in 1985, Danger! in 1994 and Suffer (The Consequences) in 1995. She also helped reunite the group in 1987 with two different singers.

First Choice reunited again in 2014 for a one-off performance at a Salsoul Records celebration. That appearance featured Fleming-Finney, Annette Guest, Ursula Herring and Wardell Piper, reconnecting the original core of the group that began in a Philadelphia high school.

Her death leaves a legacy built on a catalog that helped define early disco soul and continues to be sampled by artists across hip-hop, house and techno. The family's announcement made clear that more details about memorial services will follow, and those arrangements had not yet been released at the time of the announcement.