Rochester’s ROC Holiday Village is open earlier than ever, bringing skating, Santa, igloos, new Merry Midway games and 50+ local vendors downtown. The winter wonderland runs select days through Dec. 20.

Santa poses for a photo with a family at the ROC Holiday Village, Nov. 27, 2026. Rochester, N.Y. — Now in its eighth year, the Roc Holiday Village is open for the season in downtown Rochester, launchingThe annual attraction welcomed visitors on opening day with ice skating, Santa visits, food and events, and warming igloos.

Oliver and Eloise Principe, who were visiting Rochester, said there is “lots of things to do,” including skate rentals for people who don’t have their own. Their family has made a tradition of coming to the village every year. For others, it was a first-time experience. Deborah Avila, also visiting Rochester, said the village felt like something out of the holiday movies she grew up watching.

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“It’s like a movie, you know the American movies that you just watched since you were a little, little kid? Like we in South America, we also watch Home Alone, all those movies, so seeing this is just like being in a movie,” Avila said. One of this year’s newest additions is Merry Midway Games, featuring classic midway-style games including Knock It Off and Ring a Toss.