Robyn Performs Tiny Desk Concert and Discusses Swedish Pop Pioneer Status

Swedish pop icon Robyn delivered a Tiny Desk performance featuring reworked hits and shared insights during a Musicians on Musicians interview with Zara Larsson about her journey as a pioneer in Swedish pop and the cultural challenges of success.

The singer opened her four-song set with a laidback rendition of “Ever Again,” the powerhouse closer from her 2018 LP“For me, this is where it all started, in a way,” Robyn said before she and her band launched into a reworked version of her 1997 single “Show Me Love” which, along with fellowAfter telling the NPR crowd that she had to cut off a jeans leg because her son threw up on her on the way to the performance, Robyn closed out her Tiny Desk set with’s Music ians on Music ians issue , Robyn and fellow Swedish pop singer Zara Larsson sat down for a conversation about finding success outside of Stockholm.

Robyn — alongside songwriter Max Martin, who co-wrote “Show Me Love” with the singer — is considered a pioneer in Swedish pop music.

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“It was a special moment at that time, also with Max Martin starting and everything that came with it,” Robyn told Larsson. “It was really hard to navigate it, actually, because no one else was doing it. So it felt very lonely. There was a total culture shock for me coming to America at that time, not having anyone else to look at from where I came from.

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